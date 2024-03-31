Splitsvilla X5 has begun and the first episode of the show was quite entertaining and fiery. Apart from the 21 contestants on the show this season, there will be a separate villa for the exes of a few of the contestants. The mischief queen, Uorfi Javed, will be seen in this season as well. The sensational social media influencer was a part of the show last season and played the role of a Mischief Queen, who introduces new twists and challenges for the contestants.

Uorfi Javed introduces a new twist in Splitsvilla X5

The Mischief Queen Uorfi Javed will be seen adding more spice and entertainment to the show as she will introduce the exes of a few of the contestants, bringing in new twists and dynamics in relationships shared between the splitsvillians. In the upcoming episode of the show, Uorfi Javed will interact with the ex-flames of the contestants on the show.

Roadies fame Digvijay Rathee, Sachin Sharma, and Nayera Ahuja will be seen as exes of the contestants. In one of the interactions with the contestants, Uorfi was seen, in the recently released promo, sharing her experience and telling the contestant that she also had a possessive relationship and she could understand what a certain contestant was feeling.

Take a look at the recent promo of Splitsvilla X5:

Uorfi Javed's past relationship

A lot has been reported about Uorfi Javed's relationship with Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. The duo met on the sets of Meri Durga and fell in love. However, they called it quits after dating each other for a while. Uorfi and Paras revealed that their relationship was quite toxic. Paras apparently wanted to get back with Javed, however, things didn't materialize between the two.

After having a cold relationship for a brief period, the duo reconciled when Paras Kalnawat took up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. They were seen partying together as they buried the hatchet and moved on.

