MTV Splitsvilla X5 is making heads turn with its new fresh season. The makers have made sure to gain the attention of the audiences with a few new changes while retaining a few classic elements of the show. This season, apart from 21 contestants in Splitsvilla, 11 contestants are roped in for Ex-Isle, they are ex-flames of contestants staying in Splistvilla. One of the most talked-about contestants in Ex-Isle is Digvijay Rathee, who is known for his physical agility and daredevil stunts.

Recently, the reality TV star took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his eventful meeting with Virat Kohli while he was batting for Royal Challengers Banglore, a few years ago.

Digvijay Rathee's post on meeting Virat Kohli

Around 5 years ago, in 2019, Digvijay Rathee did something out of the box and gained people's attention. While watching a match between RCB Kings X1 Punjab, Rathee took the leap of faith and risked himself by jumping onto the field and meeting Virat Kohli in person. The stadium fans cheered for him.

Sharing a glimpse of the incident, Rathee wrote on Instagram, "Bas ab dhang se milna baaki hai. You can watch a detailed video of the incident on my Youtube."

Take a look at Digvijay Rathee's post on Instagram:

Digvijay Rathee explains the incident of meeting Virat Kohli

In a detailed video on YouTube, Digvijay narrated the incident and mentioned that it was one of the best moments of his life to have met Virat Kohli in person. He revealed how he took the risk of climbing the fence and never knew he would land properly and would be able to meet his idol, Virat Kohli.

He revealed he got a massive adrenaline rush as he stepped on the cricket ground leaving the audience cheering. However, he mentioned that people shouldn't try this stunt as officials might take action while it is also a question of cricketers' security.

Before Splitsvilla X5, Digvijay was also a part of Roadies: Karm Ya Kand and was quite a popular contestant of the season.

