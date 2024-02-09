Actress Shweta Tiwari never fails to impress with her stunning fashion sense. Recently, she emerged as a vision of elegance and passion in a stunning red saree that set hearts on fire. Today, the actress shared a glimpse of her enchanting photoshoot on social media, showcasing her impeccable style and capturing the essence of Valentine's Day romance. If you want to don a desi look this Valentine's Day, then make sure to stay with us till the end as we decode the actress' look.

Shweta Tiwari's recent photoshoot in a red saree

The red masterpiece that adorned Shweta Tiwari was none other than a pre-draped scarlet saree from the renowned clothing brand Vaishali. The saree was a celebration of love in itself, crafted from luxurious crepe material that gracefully enveloped her silhouette. It also featured floral applique work all over. The pallu, a different red georgette without any embellishments, added a touch of contrast and sophistication.

The saree's allure was heightened by a thin golden shimmer border that ran along its edges, leading the eyes to the bottom where large golden floral motifs in shimmer were carefully placed along the edges, creating a captivating rhythm.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's look here:

Shweta paired this resplendent attire with a halterneck blouse that boasted a mesmerizing blend of red and golden shimmer, adding an extra layer of allure to her ensemble. The blouse perfectly complemented the traditional charm of the saree.

For accessories, the actress opted for a minimalist yet impactful approach. A golden wide bracelet adorned her right wrist, adding a touch of regality to her look. The decision to ditch a necklace allowed the saree and blouse to take center stage, while her ears sparkled with heavy golden dangler earrings studded with stones, elevating the glamour quotient.

The make-up was also on point. Her eyes shimmered boldly with metallic eyeshadow. The lips, painted in a rich shade of red, echoed the color of love, completing the look with a touch of romance.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Shweta Tiwari's red saree look stands as a testament to the timeless elegance and enduring romance that the color red symbolizes. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress' ensemble serves as inspiration for those looking to make a bold yet graceful statement on this day of love. Whether celebrating with a special someone or embracing self-love, you can take the desi route and adorn yourself in a gorgeous red saree.

