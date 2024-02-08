Jennifer Winget continues to reign in the hearts of her fans even after being in the industry for several years. Besides her professional life, the actress garners attention for her sartorial choices. The diva graced an event yesterday, turning heads and setting fashion aficionados abuzz with her daring yet chic ensemble. Join us as we decode the look of the Dill Mill Gayye actress below.

Jennifer Winget makes a bold fashion statement in a layered outfit

Jennifer Winget's recent look proved that the actress loves to take risks when it comes to amping up her glam quotient. Breaking away from the conventional fashion norms, the actress opted to ditch the bottoms and embraced a bold choice—a mesmerizing blue oversized shirt. The shirt, which came down to thigh length, exuded an effortlessly casual vibe. Jennifer elevated the look by adding a layer on top.

Adding an extra layer of elegance, the diva wore a tan oversized blazer over her ensemble, matching the length of the blazer with the shirt for a seamlessly coordinated effect. The pièce de résistance was a wide brown belt cinched at the waist, not only gathering the shirt but also perfectly complementing the warm tones of the blazer.

Check out Jennifer Winget's look below:

Jennifer Winget, known for her keen fashion sense, gave a masterclass in casual chic by rolling up the sleeves of her shirt. This simple yet effective touch added a relaxed and laid-back look to the ensemble, making it ideal for the daytime event.

The actress didn't stop there; she adorned her right wrist with a pair of golden chunky bracelets, adding a dash of glamor to the overall look. With her hair expertly styled in a messy updo, the focus shifted to her impeccable fashion choices, highlighted by a bold red lip and minimalistic makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

To complete the ensemble, Jennifer chose a pair of greyish brown ankle-length heeled boots that added a touch of sophistication to the entire outfit. As she posed confidently, the thigh-length shirt allowed her to flaunt her toned legs, creating a look that was not only runway-ready but also showcased her fearless approach to fashion.

On the professional front, currently, the actress is busy working with Karan Wahi for a web series.

