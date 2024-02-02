Exclusive Video: Isha Malviya REACTS to Abhishek Kumar joining Khatron Ke Khiladi, reveals if she’ll join too

Post the grand success and finale of Bigg Boss 17, many BB contestants are getting several project offers to uplift their careers. Recently, Abhishek Kumar has been offered a spot in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi's upcoming season.

In an exclusive media interaction with Pinkvilla, ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya reacted to this news, saying, "All the best to Abhishek."

Isha Malviya's reaction to Abhishek Kumar joining Khatron Ke Khiladi

Earlier today, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Isha Malviya reacted to the news of her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar joining the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Udaariyan actress said, “Main all the best bolna chahungi agar aisa hai to mujhe nahi pata hai ki actual, official news kya hai pr aap log agar bata rahe ho to, All the best to Abhishek. (I want to say all the best, but I am not aware of the actual news, but if you guys are saying then, All the best to Abhishek)."

Further, when the paps asked for Isha's views on accepting the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the same season if it is offered to her next to Abhishek, the 20-year-old Tv actress didn't hesitate and answered sportingly, "Yaar main mulaqat se aise darti nahi hun, wo to aapne dekha hi hoga Bigg Boss mein. Mujhe kisi cheez se dar nahi lagata hai ki aare baap re face krna padega. Main kbhi bhi situation se bhagne mein believe nhi rakhti hu kyuki aap kab tak hi bhagte rahoge. Kabhi na kabhi wo ek circle lekar aapne saamne circle lekar fir aa hi jayegi situation. So, I think aap face kro usko strongly wo zada behtar hai. Mere pass agar aaj bhi offer aata hai to main haan karungi. Obviously, I am going to say yes. (You guys must have noticed in Bigg Boss that I am not afraid to face any meeting, Abhishek. It will chase you if you run away from it. Rather than running from it, I believe to face it. Therefore, it is better you strongly face it. And yes! Obviously, I am going to say yes to the offer)".

From Ronit Roy to Ankita Lokhande: Bigg Boss crafted careers

Over the years, Bigg Boss has given many big names to the industry; from Ronit Roy to Ankita Lokhande, there are several names that have welcomed tremendous stardom after Bigg Boss. Several artists, including Shweta Tiwari, Gauhar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Mc STAN, and many more, are getting career breaks in their fields.

