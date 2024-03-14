Rohit Shetty turns 50: Shweta Tiwari-Bharti Singh; celebs extend sweet wishes to Khatron Ke Khiladi host

Today, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is celebrating his 50th birthday, and social media is already flooded with wishes for his good health and prosperity. As the Khatron Ke Khiladi host completes his half-century today, many television celebrities took to their Instagram handles to wish him happiness and prosperity on his special day.

Celebrities extend warm wishes to Rohit Shetty on his birthday

Shweta Tiwari

The ex-contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram to wish Rohit Shetty his 50th birthday in a special way. She dropped an old picture back from the reality show, with a heartwarming caption, “May your special day be a reflection of the respect and admiration we have for you Happy Birthday Sir...@itsrohitshetty.”

Suniel Shetty

The Dance Deewane 4 judge and a veteran Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty made a friendly post for the Khatron Ke Khiladi host, on his birthday. Shetty wrote, “Happy happy happy birthday Ro!!! Here’s to another action packed year filled with joy, laughter, and endless adventures. Keep being the incredible person you are…keep shining, keep inspiring!”

Rajiv Adatia

Bigg Boss 15 wild card entry Rajiv Adatia who was also part of Khatrin Ke Khiladi 12 has shared a heartwarming video of him with director Rohit Shetty. Along with the clip, he wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Rohit Sir!! @itsrohitshetty will never forget the journey I had with you!! Thank you for believing in me!! You the best!! Lots of love!! Have a lovely birthday!”

Faisal Shaikh

The famous YouTuber and the runner-up of KKK12, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu shared his old pictures with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty on his birthday along with a thoughtful wish which suits the latter’s personality perfectly. He wrote, “Lights, camera, action! Wishing the Master of action-packed entertainment @itsrohitshetty ,a blockbuster birthday.”

Bharti Singh

The laughter queen and currently the Dance Deewane host, Bharti Singh, took to her Instagram to wish Golmaal director Rohit Shetty on his 50th birthday. She shared a picture with the filmmaker along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa when he came on the sets of their podcast. Singh wrote, “Happy Birthday,” in her story.

Archana Gautam

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant, Archana Gautam, extended her heartwarming wish to the Golmaal Returns director on his birthday. She shared a picture of her with the birthday boy, with a note, “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty sir.”

Arjit Taneja

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finalist, Arjit Taneja wrote, “Happy Birthday Rohit sir!! Nobody like you! The OG @itsrohitshetty.” He showcased his respect for the filmmaker as he wished him on his birthday.

About Rohit Shetty

Over the years, the filmmaker has captured the hearts of his audience with his impeccably humorous and action-packed movies. He has directed, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Singham, Singham Returns etc. Currently, he is busy with his next directorial, Singham Again which features Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Speaking of his latest web series Indian Police Force, Rohit is presently getting positive feedback on it.

Pinkvilla wishes Rohit Shetty a Happy Birthday!

