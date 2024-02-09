Is Abhishek Kumar participating in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi after Bigg Boss 17? Here's his response

Recently, India Forum got in touch with the Udaariyaan actor, Abhishek Kumar for his clarification on the news of him joining another reality show, Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. In Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar bagged the position of first runner-up while Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy. Post his journey in Bigg Boss the actor has managed to be in the headlines for his upcoming projects.

Abhishek Kumar commented on the news

In an exclusive interview with India Forums, Abhishek Kumar has finally confirmed the speculations of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi's upcoming season. These speculations have made the headlines and brought excitement among Abhishek’s fans. The Udaariyaan actor said, “I've heard talks about it, but nothing's confirmed yet. While I do have claustrophobia, which the show could help me confront, I can't say anything definite at the moment."

The 27-year-old actor turned out to be the strongest among all the finalists. Even Rohit Shetty was impressed with his stunt-task where he managed to apply his brains with strength.

Abhishek Kumar’s reaction to joining Khatron Ke Khiladi

Recently there was much talk about Abhishek participating in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. Over the years Khatron Ke Khiladi has featured many Bigg Boss contestants on the show including Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauhar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Manveer Gurjar, Late Sidhharth Shukla, and many more.

Advertisement

In the final week of Bigg Boss 17, Rohit Shetty, the host of KKK, selected Abhishek Kumar as the participant from all the finalists after they completed the stunt task. However, the actor from Udaariyaan humbly responded that he would consider it once he leaves the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss contestants' views on Khatron Ke Khiladi

During the final week episode, the producer and host Rohit Shetty arrived to choose the deserving candidate for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Over the last few years, Rohit Shetty has provided an incredible opportunity to the finalists of Bigg Boss to take part in this thrilling reality show.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar humbly asked for the consideration of the offer, Mannara Chopra opened up about her desire to co-host the Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season with director Rohit Shetty. Munawar Faruqui also managed to impress the Rohit with his stunts.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan stuns in chanderi silk lehenga