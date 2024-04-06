The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was a laughter riot that involved humorous skits by Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek trying to portray Bobby Deol's character from Animal, Sunil Grover as Dafli essaying Ranbir Kapoor's ex, interesting revelations by the Kapoor family, and Kapil Sharma's punches. One of the highlights of the episode was Sunil Grover's entry as Dafli and romancing Ranbir Kapoor. Now, after a week of the episode, Grover shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor that got a funny reaction from his co-star Archana Puran Singh.

Sunil Grover's photo with Ranbir Kapoor

Yesterday, Sunil Grover posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor from the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It was one of the funniest moments when he embraced Ranbir Kapoor in a warm hug and they went on to romance each other with the song Pehle Bhi Main from Animal playing in the background. Uploading the pictures, Grover wrote in the caption, "Aminals! (red heart)"

Check out Sunil Grover's photos here:

In the picture series, Sunil Grover also posted moments of his entry. The comedian entered the stage in a huge gift-wrapped box, which Kapil Sharma unwrapped. During their initial interaction, they also referred to their feud on the stage. However, Grover's entry left everyone in splits.

In the comments section, netizens showered their love and compliments for Grover's performance. One user wrote, "Now this is a comeback we were waiting for." Another commented, "That long pause after entry was fire!"

Many celebrities also reacted to the post. Jaswir Kaur wrote, "You rocked it as always." Charrul Malik commented, "Adaayen toh dekho, kya baat hai ...Chha gaye!" Paritosh Tripathi, Vijay Ganguly, and others also dropped comments. Archana Puran Singh also shared the pictures on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ëpic!"

Here's Archana Puran Singh's reaction:

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. The guests for tonight will be cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The already-released promo showed a glimpse of what to expect from the show and Kpail Sharma will be seen dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu.

