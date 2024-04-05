On March 30, The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on an OTT platform which saw the triumphant return of comedian Kapil Sharma and his team. The guests of the first episode were none other than the Kaapoor khandan of Bollywood, which included Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. After a super entertaining first episode, viewers are eagerly waiting for the second episode to stream tomorrow. The guests will be the captain of the India national cricket team, Rohit Sharma, and the right-handed batter, Shreyas Iyer.

Kapil Sharma drops PIC with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer

Just a few hours back, Kapil Sharma dropped a picture of himself posing with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer on his official Instagram handle. In the caption, he tagged the cricketers and wrote that the episode will stream tomorrow.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s picture here:

Yesterday, the promo of the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show also came out. The entertaining promo gave a glimpse of what to expect from the episode. Kapil asked if there are mics on the stumps nowadays and if there ever comes a time when they've become angry with someone. To which Rohit Sharma replied, “Kar bhi kya sakte hai, humare ladke sust murge hai. Bhaagte nahi hai." (What can we do, our boys are lazy chickens. They don't run.)

Further, Kapil asked, “Aapko kabhi kisi ne weird salaah di hai? (Has anyone given you weird advice ever?)" Rohit chuckled and responded, "Airport par aapne dekha hoga saare cricketer headphones laga kar jaate hai. Style thodi maarnte hai koi. (You must have noticed at the airport, all cricketers wear headphones while walking. They don’t do it for style.)”

Reacting to Kapil Sharma's post, netizens expressed their excitement for the upcoming episode. In tomorrow's episode, Kapil Sharma will also be dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and putting up a hilarious skit with Kiku Sharda. The show also marked the return of Sunil Grover to sharing screenspace with Kapil Sharma. It also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

