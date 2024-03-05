The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek credits Kashmera Shah for his success; calls Rohit Shetty his Godfather

Krushna Abhishek shared some heartwarming memories of his life and his career journey recently, in a podcast with Bharti Singh. Although it was intended to be a fun session, it evolved into a heartfelt conversation. Throughout the discussion, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him in various ways, including his wife, Kashmera Shah, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Krushna Abhishek's long-time companion Sudesh Lehri also joined him, adding more entertaining moments to the podcast.

Krushna Abhishek gives credit to his wife Kashmera Shah

Krushna Abhishek reminisced about his first meeting with his wife, Kashmera Shah, on the sets of Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, where she was cast as his lead heroine. With the support of the veteran actor Jackie Shroff, their romance began. Later in the podcast, Krushna recalled how Kashmera supported him when he was acting in Bhojpuri movies and earning just three lakhs for thirty days of hard work.

He said, “She has been like a pillar for me. Main jo aaj popular hua, television mien mujhe lane wali hi Kashmera thi. (The one who introduced me to the television industry and made me popular today was Kashmera).”

Krushna mentioned that his father was a humble man satisfied with his modest income, but Kashmera motivated him to leave Bhojpuri cinema and try television, where the earnings were significantly higher. He shared, “Kashmera jo thi usne mujhe kaha, ki ek din ayega tu ek din mien 25 lakh rupay kamayega (Kashmera once told me that there would come a day when you would earn 25 lakh rupees in a day).” Initially, Krushna was skeptical, but her prediction eventually came true. He also said that Kashmera had great faith in him, even when he doubted himself.

Now, Krushna proudly credits his success to Kashmera, while reminiscing what she said earlier. He quoted Kashmera and shared, "Bhojpuri films band kar (Stop doing Bhojpuri movies). You come do Nach Baliye. Let people recognize your talent. Because you are not showcasing your talent to entire India. What are you doing?”

The comedian acknowledged that Kashmera's influence was a major factor behind his success, concluding, “I love Kashmera. Aur meri jo success hai uske peeche wakai Kashmera ka definetly haanth hai (And truly, behind my success, Kashmera definitely has a hand).”

Why does Krushna call Rohit Shetty his Godfather?

Krushna is known for his humility and credited his success to all who helped him, including director Rohit Shetty, who provided him with opportunities in movies. He praised Shetty for helping him transition back to films from television and called him his Godfather.

Krushna stated, “Rohit sir is man of his words.” He was amazed when Shetty, after promising him a role during a Comedy Circus episode, not only delivered on his promise but also ensured Krushna had a significant role in the film.

The Bol Bachchan actor also expressed his deep appreciation for Shetty, saying, “I owe everything to, I really love Rohit Sir. Matlb main unke liye hamesha dua karta hun ke wo jaha rahe unki films superhit ho. Aage wo mujhe kaam de ya na de. Mujhe usse koi lena dena nahi hai. Rohit Shetty will be my Godfather always and I love Rohit sir (I owe everything to, I really love Rohit Sir. It means I always pray for him that wherever he is, his films are superhit. Whether he gives me work in the future or not. I have nothing to do with that. Rohit Shetty will always be my Godfather and I love Rohit sir).”

After working with Shetty for seventy days, Krushna admired his discipline and dedication, noting that Shetty would rehearse with the crew after the actors had left. Although they are not very close personally, Krushna feels a strong connection to him.

Krushna Abhishek says family is the key

Later, Krushna credited his family as the reason he is able to do comedy, believing that a person can only perform good comedy when they have a happy family life. He shared an example of Kapil Sharma, saying, “Aaj Kapil Sharma itni achi comedy kyu karta hai? Ginni is the best wife for Kapil Sharma. He is very lucky to have Ginni. Ginni, Kapil ko itna khush rakhti hai Kapil set par ata hai. Kyu aaj wo number one hai kyuki wo khush hai andar se (Why does Kapil Sharma perform such great comedy today? Ginni is the best wife for Kapil Sharma. He is very lucky to have Ginni. Ginni keeps Kapil so happy that when he comes to the set, he is happy. That's why he is number one today because he is happy inside).” Further, he mentioned that Kapil Sharma has the most wonderful mother in the world.

Krushna Abhishek's career journey

Krushna Abhishek is a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment industry, celebrated for his comedic roles on various Indian television comedy shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show. He gained fame through his performances in Comedy Circus on Sony TV and has displayed his dancing talents on shows like Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, drawing inspiration from his uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda.

Besides comedy shows, Krushna has hosted several entertainment programs, including Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega on Sony TV, OMG! Yeh Mera India on History TV18, as well as Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live on Colors TV. He is also known for his engaging live-stage performances.

In addition to television, he has made a significant impact in Bollywood with movies like Entertainment, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3, and Bol Bachchan, among others.

