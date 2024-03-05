Namita Thapar is best known as a judge on the show Shark Tank India 3. The entrepreneur often makes headlines for her honest and gentle remarks on the pitchers and their businesses. Among all the Sharks, she is one of the most popular and favorite ones. Now, the entrepreneur recently used the platform of the show to talk about period problems. When she shared the same on social media, she was lauded by netizens.

Namita Thapar talks about period problems

Namita Thapar shared a video from one of the recent episodes of Shark Tank India where she is seen talking to the pitcher about her experience with perimenopause. Shark Anupam Mittal even questioned her, "What is perimenopause?" She shared that her haemoglobin levels dropped to 8 and she was anaemic which affected her productivity in daily life.

In the caption, Namita Thapar wrote about how women often neglect their health and on several occasions, she used the Shark Tank India platform to talk about important issues. It reads, “Women don’t prioritise their health & don’t speak up. I’ve used @sharktank.india platform to speak about my experiences with mental health, IVF, fitness & now perimenopause.”

Watch Namita Thapar’s video here:

Further, she shed light on the difference between menopause and perimenopause. Talking about it, she wrote, “Menopause is when your periods completely stop & perimenopause is the phase that is 2-10 years prior to menopause when your periods get erratic. Perimenopause usually starts in your mid 40’s. You experience mood swings, insomnia, hot flashes & many other symptoms. Most women are not aware of the symptoms, treatment options & it can be a very rough & disruptive phase in their lives.”

The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals also talked about her personal experience and shared, “It’s been a tough phase for me personally. I was happy to use the Matri pitch to share my journey & educate .. let’s take charge of our health!”

Reaction of the netizens

The post received wide responses from netizens. They shared their problems and opinions. Some also called the entrepreneur brave for talking on this issue. The best part is Thapar replied to most comments which delighted the netizens..

One user wrote, "Thanks Namita for speaking so openly about it." To this, Namita replied, "thank you for your kind words. Getting two women for my youtube episode on menopause took forever, such is the taboo. Please do see some of my replies & comments above."

Another user wrote, "This happened with my mom. She couldn’t even walk in those days before hitting menopause. Painful." Namita's reply reads, "women suffer many conditions in silence, time to stop suffering.. let’s support the women in our lives.. women’s day coming up on March 8 Th… let’s all go for our annual check up on that date, do not procrastinate any more!"

Further, the Shark Tank India 3 judge also shared a screenshot of the comments in her social media story, and wrote, “I am happy to see the comments on this important topic and for the first time have replied back to many with my candid views. Let’s have more such honest and open conversations about health.”

Check out Namita Thapar's story here:

To give a little context about the video, it is from the episode where the pitchers introduced a product that eases the menstrual cramps of women. They earned praise from Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar for introducing such a life-changing product. All the Sharks offered them deals, but they went with Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta.

