THIS Shah Rukh Khan film is Ridhi Dogra's favorite movie; can you guess the film's name?

The entertainment industry has witnessed several celebrities venturing into Bollywood after working for a significant time in the television world. One of the well-known names is Ridhi Dogra. She has appeared in a couple of television shows and received appreciation for her performance in the 2023 film Jawan. The actress recently revealed her favorite film of her favorite artist. Read to know her choice.

Ridhi Dogra shares THIS film is her favorite

Undeniably, Ridhi Dogra is known for maintaining an active social media presence and treating fans with glimpses of her personal and professional life. If you have been following her, you might have already known that she is an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress updated her fans about watching a film, and it's none other than the SRK starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Dropping the photo, Ridhi Dogra wrote, "MOST FAVORITE FILM OF THE MOST FAVORITE ARTIST"

Have a look at her story:

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa has Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, and Deepak Tijori in the lead roles. Directed by Kundan Shah, the film was released in 1994 and is considered one of the best performances of King Khan.

About Ridhi Dogra

Speaking of Ridhi Dogra's career, she has worked across all mediums, including films and OTT. She received her breakthrough with the psychological crime thriller series Asur. In the show, the actress essayed the role of Nusrat alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. Besides this, Ridhi is widely known for her stint on the series titled The Married Woman.

Coming to her journey in the film industry, Ridhi Dogra was lauded for her performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. She played the role of Kaveri Amma in the movie. Further, she bagged another achievement by signing the dotted lines as Shaheen Baig in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Lakadbaggha is also one of her prominent projects.

Her television career consists of shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Savitri, and Woh Apna Sa. Dogra participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

