Anjali Anand leaves no opportunity to express her admiration for her father, Dinesh Anand. The actress feels his absence in her life and, hence, shares posts on social media remembering her dad. This time, the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame shared a series of pictures with her father, remembering him on his birthday. Anjali also penned a sweet note that reflects her pain of losing him.

Anjali Anand's long note on her dad's birthday

Anjali Anand, known for her stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, maintains an active social media presence. She shared a few childhood pictures with her father, Dinesh Anand, remembering him on his birthday. In one of the snapshots, we can see little Anjali in her father's lap. Expressing her feelings, the actress penned a long note.

As a caption to her special post for her father, she mentioned, "Happy birthday Pa. I keep wondering, every single day, not a day goes by when I don’t imagine an alternate universe where you’re still alive and I get to live life with you. Where I don’t have to wonder how you would be if you were here. Where you see all that is happening for me. Where you see how tall I grew. Your youngest baby isn’t 7 anymore."



"She’s a lady now. She works and all, people know her, people love her. She has so many friends who love her, so many people who have worked with you have worked with me too. They remember you very fondly, Pa. Someone once said that shooting with me felt like they were on a set again with you. I couldn’t contain my tears. You know, we still walk this earth as if you’re here. You live within us, all four of us. YOUR girls. We keep your heart beating," the Dhhai Kilo Prem actress added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anjali went on to share, "I wonder how we would have celebrated your birthday if you were still here. What cake would we have ordered, what food would we have eaten, where would we have travelled? all of us, together. There’s so many things I want to tell you, so many conversations I want to have with you. But those will have to wait, Pa."

Have a look at Anjali Anand's post:

Assuring her dad that she would turn all his dreams into reality, Anjali remarked, "Abhi Bahot saare sapne poore Karne hai. Aap ki saari mehnat rang laayegi. Sab kahenge, yeh Dinesh Anand ki beti hai. Main aur mehnat karungi aur phir aap se aa ke milungi. Abhi Bahot kuch karna baaki hai. Until we meet again, Pa. Sab kuch hi mita denge Saare hosh gawaa denge Aap ke liye papa, Saari duniya jalaa denge."

"(I have a lot of dreams to fulfill. All your hard work will pay off. Everyone will say, she is Dinesh Anand's daughter. I will work harder and then I will meet you. Abhi, a lot remains to be done. Everything will be destroyed; all the senses will be enlightened, for you, Papa, I will take the world by fire)."

Lastly, she added, "Ps. Send in a little prayer for him today. Speak to him, say something to him. Anything, anything about me or you. I’m sure he would love to hear. Or just say his name say his name today, Dinesh Anand."

Gauahar Khan, Mohit Malik, others react

Commenting on Anjali Anand's special social media post, Gauahar Khan wrote, "Big big hug ! strong girl ! Real girl ! He is very proud I’m sure of that." Anjali's co-actor from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Mohit Malik, reacted, "Love you Anjali and here comes a tight hug." Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Awwww I feel you!! Sending you love."

For the uninitiated, Anjali Anand is all set to star in Farhan Akhtar's OTT series Dabba Cartel alongside Shabana Azmi and famous actor Gajraj Rao.

ALSO READ: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Sriti Jha shares peek into her serene moments; says, ‘Fetishising fursat’