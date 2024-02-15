Chhavi Mittal has shown us what a heroic victory against breast cancer looks like. Ever since the actress overcame the disease, she has not missed an opportunity to rebuild her physical strength and pace of life. Chhavi continues to provide health updates to her social media family. This time, the Krishnadasi star has uploaded a wonderful video to encourage people.

Chhavi Mittal's recent social media post

Chhavi Mittal recently posted a video where she shared her progress after undergoing breast cancer surgery. In the post, she talked about her journey of reclaiming her normal life and going back to the gym. The video expressses, 'This was Day 22 of me defeating Cancer, This was all I could do in the gym. My body weight hit an all time low of 49 kg.'

Talking about coming back stronger than ever from the illness, Chhavi mentioned, 'But I endured everything with a smile. THIS! Is me today. 22 months post the surgery. I'm 58 kg now And I'm CHHAVI 5.0. I cdn't have reached here without a lot of...Dedication Will power Discipline some battles And the worst of these battles are the ones that are physical. Coz you'll find a shoulder to cry on, on a bad day. But NOBODY can endure the pain that u go through. That's a lone battle. And I', CONQUERING it ONE DAY AT A TIME.'

The short video clip shows Chhavi doing workouts in the gym and practicing her heart out to maintain a strong physique and body strength. The Krishnadasi fame captioned the post, "Some, make u so much more beautiful. I will never let the scars on my soul heal, coz they make me stronger each day. For those who need to hear this today, if ur alone, ur blessed. Coz you’ll never depend on anyone but yourself to conquer every difficulty.

Once a survivor, always a survivor."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Chhavi Mittal's clip

Chhavi Mittal undoubtedly serves as a tremendous inspiration for individuals who have faced cancer or are currently grappling with the illness. With her determination and commitment, the actress has demonstrated that one can undergo a remarkable transformation. It comes as no surprise that her latest social media post caught the attention of netizens.

Watching Chhavi doing her best in the gym post-breast cancer surgery, people commented on her video. One of the comments read "Once a lioness, always a lioness sherni in true sense … lots of love sweets @chhavihussein u make all warriors proud keep going & stay blessed." A user reacted, "What an amazing woman you are… where do you get so much motivation and positivity.. you deserve a BOW." Actress Abigail Jain wrote, "You go girllllll!!!!"

Have a look at the comments:

About Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal, who gained fame for her role in Krishnadasi, received the unfortunate news of being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She bravely shared her journey on social media and underwent surgery to combat the illness. After the surgery, the actress experienced significant swelling in the affected area, but she remained resilient.

Further, Mittal was also diagnosed with costochondritis. However, despite the problems faced by her, she remains optimistic about life and is self-dependent. The actress shares her journey on social media to inspire her fans.

