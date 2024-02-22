Watch: Chhavi Mittal gets scolding from her husband while performing her daily exercise routine

Chhavi Mittal’s live demo of injuring herself

Today, the 43-year-old actress shared a video of her exercise routine when she slipped and fell on her injured leg. Later in the video, her husband, Mohit Hussein, is seen lecturing her on her irresponsible behavior towards herself. Chhavi, however, took it sportingly and said, “Kuch nahi hai baby I’m fine abhi swim krungi to theek ho jaungi (There's nothing, baby, I'm fine. I'll be okay after I swim now).”

Mohit was upset because Chhavi tends to neglect her health while focusing on caring for others. He expressed his concern, saying, “Kyu tum itni expert ho yar dhyan dena matlab tumhare liye aisa hai ‘are tum ye mat kro tum wo mat kro’ are apne upar bhi apply krlo na thoda sa duniya ka sikhane ka tumko shauk hai (Why are you such an expert, man? Paying attention for you is like 'don't do this, don't do that.' Hey, apply some of it to yourself too. You have a hobby of teaching the world).” She captioned this moment of Mohit lecturing her as ‘And then a solid daant (scolding)…’

How Chhavi Mittal compared her situation to old movies

Chhavi humorously captioned the video where she landed on her injured leg, saying, “Purani Hindi movies mein maantata hai ki agar same jagah phir se chot di jaye toh yaddaasht wapas aa jati hai. I think that happened with my foot too (In old Hindi movies, it is believed that if you get hurt in the same place again, then you regain your memory. I think that happened with my foot too).” Her post was light-hearted yet motivating, reflecting her resilience as a cancer survivor.

She also discussed not realizing how exhausted her body was and the need for recovery, adding, “I felt fine while trying this, but i must’ve lost the grip coz upper body was exhausted from the 4100m swim the previous day.”

How Chhavi apologized to her husband

Later, Chhavi praised her husband for his belief in her resilience. She wrote,“But God is kind. @mohithussein was not so much, at least initially. Having said that, idk anybody who hasn’t failed while trying to elevate. Important is to keep trying when u fail.” She concluded her note with a heartfelt apology for the challenges her passion for fitness and tendency to get injured might cause, writing, “I’m sorry husband, i must be such a pain to live with, with all my annoying stubbornness and passion for fitness while being injury prone (Say no say no).”

Chhavi Mittal’s health conditions

Chhavi Mittal has been courageously facing a series of health challenges that have significantly impacted her life, leading to moments of frustration and discomfort. Among these, she has been enduring the pain of a fracture, the annoyance of skin rashes, the discomfort of tennis elbow, and dealing with a massively swollen and exceedingly painful breast. Despite these obstacles, Chhavi remains steadfast in her belief in the power of positive affirmations.

She consistently focuses on the brighter side of life, holding onto the hope that with resilience and a positive mindset, any challenge can be overcome. Her gratitude extends deeply towards her family, whose unwavering support has been a cornerstone in her journey through these tough times, providing her with a nurturing environment and a comfortable life amidst the trials.

In addition to her other health issues, Chhavi Mittal has been diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that complicates her health situation further. With its unpredictable symptoms, Lupus requires ongoing, complex management and treatment, which can lead to various side effects.

