Ever since she won her battle against breast cancer, Chhavi Mittal has made her comeback in the strongest form. From being open about her insecurities to accepting her flaws, admiring herself, and prioritizing her happiness, the Krishnadasi fame never misses out on sharing inspiring notes with her fans. This time, Chhavi shared a series of photos and penned a long note expressing love for herself.

Chhavi Mittal opens up about prioritizing herself

Like always, beast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal took to her social media and dropped a few snapshots from the gym. However, what grabbed our attention was the long note that she used in her caption for the recent post. The Krishnadasi fame underlined the importance of making time for oneself, redefining priorities, and discovering self-love.

Chhavi wrote, "I’ve seen people run behind things and when they can’t get them they get stressed. Then they run faster and in desperation till they burn themselves out. But little or no importance is given to self-love. Why are people not running behind happiness and contentment and good health?"

She added, "When somebody politely refuses an unhealthy snack s/he is mocked at but the enthusiastic eater is the life of a party. Little is spoken about a person succumbing to heart disease but so much brouhaha over somebody passing away in the gym. When was the last time you did something purely for your happiness or your health? Without thinking about judgements, minor setbacks at work, or your phone ringing? How many of you feel you don’t have the “time”?"

Concluding her thoughts, the actress mentioned, "I think, time is subjective to your priorities. If it’s important, you’ll make time. I know I’ll never miss my gym or calisthenics time for a party. That’s me prioritising myself, my happiness & my mental and physical health. I am unabashedly, unapologetically, in love with myself"

Have a look at Chhavi Mittal's post here:

For the uninitiated, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She underwent surgery for the same and defeated the illness. She continues to inspire many with her undying spirit of remaining fit and healthy.

