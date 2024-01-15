WATCH: Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal drops video giving sneak peek into her fitness journey

Chhavi Mittal rose to fame following her acting stints in Krishnadasi. She is also widely recognized for her onscreen performance in Ek Vivaah…Aisa Bhi. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and shared the same on social media. Now, Chhavi has dropped an inspiring video wherein she calls herself stronger than ever. The short clip shows her lifting 220 pounds strongly.

Chhavi Mittal flaunts her physical strength

After being treated for breast cancer, Chhavi Mittal has been working consistently to rebuild her life in the best way she can. During her breast cancer surgery, the actress faced huge swelling in the affected area. But now it looks like no power can stop her from regaining strength and bouncing back in the strongest way.

Taking to her official social media handle, Chhavi shared a short clip, treating fans with her fitness update. The Krishnadasi fame is seen lifting 220 pounds, thereby flaunting her strength and fit body. She mentioned, "In 2022, I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. I was in my best form ever at that time. Or so I thought. Now I know that I've never been stronger than I am today, And the best is yet to come, Lifted 220 pounds."

Advertisement

Captioning the video, Chhavi Mittal wrote, "Bouncing back post the cancer was not easy. I still feel restricted in certain areas. But just the sheer dedication and discipline that I follow take care of most hurdles I face. Physical as well as emotional. The weight that I lift is only a small way to measure my success in terms of fitness."

Further, adding more to her inspirational note, she penned, "There's so much more! SO MUCH MORE that I can do now that I can't pre-cancer. And that's only a reminder of how we are the makers of our own destinies. I couldn't help get the cancer, but the outcome I could control and hence did. And although I can't forget about the cancer ever, it is only a reminder of the strength that lies within me."

Watch Chhavi Mittal's video here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna announces wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan R Sharma; shares adorable PICS