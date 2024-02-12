Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and revealed the same by taking to social media. During that phase of her life, the actress found her strength in her well-wishers sending positive messages for her. However, now, Chhavi has started regaining strength and bouncing back in the strongest way after battling cancer and marking her courageous win against it.

Chhavi Mittal drops health update

A few hours ago, Chhavi Mittal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a health update with her fans. The Krishnadasi fame dropped a snap of her injured foot after she experienced a painful fall. The actress wrote, "All those of u who enquired abt my foot, thanks a bunch had a fall last week n the foot was getting worse. We had another fracture scare ystrdy."

Further, opening up about the doctor's advise and precautions, Mittal added, "But the scans were all positive and the doc has advised me to avoid any kind of impact on the foot. So no cardio, running, skipping etc till it heals Thank you so much for content n love"

Look at Chhavi Mittal's story:

Chhavi Mittal's shows off her physical strength

After battling breast cancer, Chhavi Mittal has not shied away from flaunting her physical strength. The actress has shared her journey on social media to inspire her fans. Not only this, but she opened up about several other health ailments that she faced. During her breast cancer surgery, the actress faced severe swelling in the affected area.

A few days back, the Krishnadasi fame surprised her fans by lifting 220 pounds. Dropping the inspiring video wherein she calls herself stronger than ever, Chhavi recalled her cancer diagnosis. Penning a note, she expressed, "There's so much more! SO MUCH MORE that I can do now that I can't pre-cancer. And that's only a reminder of how we are the makers of our own destinies."

"I cdnt help get the cancer, but the outcome, I could control and hence did. And although I can’t forget about the cancer ever, it is only a reminder of the strength that lies within me," Chhavi added.

Watch the video here:

