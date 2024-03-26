Chhavi Mittal is no less than a warrior. The actress defeated breast cancer, and her comeback is stronger than anything else. Ever since she marked her victory against the disease, Chhavi has never missed a chance to contribute to her physical strength. She keeps sharing her workout videos with her social media family, thereby flaunting her body muscles and power.

Chhavi Mittal shares thoughts on 'Self-healing'

It is already known that Chhavi Mittal maintains an active social media presence and shares her opinions on workout sessions, physical fitness, and consistent efforts to build body power. This time, the Krishnadasi fame took to Instagram and shared a clip in which she can be seen skipping rope. Calling it her new skill, Chhavi mentioned that people should have a happy space.

The video showed the actress in a miserable mood, and she mentioned, "This is how I felt when I went to the gym today. Feeling self-pity, being miserable, feeling emotional and physical pain. And then something amazing happened. I unlocked a new skill in skipping!! Crisscross, which I've been trying for over a year now And just like that...And I felt happy Like a child. Felt like I was flying. I danced a lil victory dance. Life is a mix of small wins n losses. What are u focusing on today? Mourning a loss? or celebrating a win. Here I'm thinking, imagine how much I'd flex if i actually had muscles!"

Chhavi Mittal captioned her post, "We’re all emotional beings and there’s no shame in accepting what we’re feeling at any given point. But does that mean we’ll succumb to the negativity within us? Or allow the positivity to shine through it! Find ur happy space where u can heal in silence. For me, it’s the work I put in on myself, for myself."

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She underwent surgery for the same and eventually defeated the illness.

On the professional front, the actress rose to fame owing to her performance in the show Krishnadasi. Some of her other shows are Tumhari Disha and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, among others.

