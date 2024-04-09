Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal has been an inspiration to many women out there! Tackling all health problems courageously, the actress emerged stronger and became more vocal about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. From sharing tips on a healthy diet to posting inspirational workout videos, Chhavi's social media feed promises to teach everyone something valuable.

Chhavi Mittal's strong message:

Chhavi Mittal never fails to motivate her fans and her recent social media post is proof of it! Being a part of the showbiz world isn't a cakewalk. Along with love, the actors have to deal with trolls too. Only a few manage to be unaffected by it and looks like Chhavi also deals with them patiently. She was often seen calling out trolls on social media who spoke ill about her health journey and outfit choices.

Now, the actress shared a strong message for people who constantly comment on her outfit choices. Sharing a series of beautiful photos of her in swimwear and formal outfits, the Krishnadasi actress wrote, "I would like to remind everyone. It doesn’t matter what clothes you wear, what matters is how you treat people wearing them."

Take a look at Chhavi Mittal's post here-

Fans comment:

Soon fans commented on Chhavi's post and praised her fitness and even applauded her message. One fan wrote, "Well said. Love the 7th pic," another user commented, "Appreciate the way you maintain your beauty health and fitness..." another netizen said, "How true is that very well said," and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at the comments here-

For the uninitiated, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She underwent surgery for the same and defeated the illness.

Speaking about her personal life, Chhavi Mittal tied the knot with Mohit Hussein in 2004. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2012 and welcomed their first child, a daughter. Chhavi and Mohit then named her Areeza. The duo welcomed their second child, a son, Arham in 2019.

About Chhavi Mittal's professional life:

Chhavi Mittal is a very well-known name in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows like Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Naaginn, Krishnadasi, Laal Ishq, and more.

ALSO READ: Chhavi Mittal drops PICS from intense workout; pens long note on self-love: 'I am unabashedly in love with myself'