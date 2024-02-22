Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra has been in the news ever since she participated in the controversial reality show. In the show, she formed a good bond with Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka. Even after the show ended, Mannara was seen spending some time with them. Now, the actress recently visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Mannara Chopra visits Siddhivinayak Temple:

A few hours back, Bigg Boss 17 fame Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka shared a video on his social media handle as he and his wife Deepika, accompanied Mannara Chopra to the Siddhivinayak Temple. The trio arrived in the temple to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa and also spent some time in the temple. Mannara looks gorgeous in stunning yellow Anarkali.

Watch Mannara Chopra and Sunny Aryaa's video here-

After her visit to the temple, Mannara Chopra also visited Juhu beach in the evening and even relished pani puri at the beach.

Speaking about Mannara, the actress is riding high on success after her stint in the show. She starred in a music video titled Saanware, with Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. She also made a special appearance on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane along with other contestants like Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and others.

As Mannara Chopra is busy with her work commitments, similarly, many are caught up with their professional lives. It is also reported that Mannara is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui's participation is confirmed and Mannara has also been locked for the upcoming season.

About Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss Season 17, led by Salman Khan, premiered on October 15, 2023, and ended on January 28, 2024. Among many well-known celebrities, only five contestants reached the top 5 of the controversial reality show. Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui were in the top five. While Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up of the season, Munawar lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17.

