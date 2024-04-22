Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is among the popular social media content creators. He is known for owning swanky and luxurious automobiles including cars and bikes. Time and again, Anurag has shown his love for expensive cars that cost crores. Everyone knows about his love for expensive cars and bikes, including his fans and followers.

Many know, that Anurag Dobhal had purchased a Supra MK4 a few months back. He had shared several videos and photos of his big purchase. As he wanted the modified version of this swanky car, Anurag had sent his car to get its exterior changed and to get several other new modifications.

Anurag Dobhal gets his swanky Supra MK4 modified:

In his new vlog, Anurag Dobhal flaunted his newly modified version of 'Fast And Furious Edition' Supra MK4. Yes, the Bigg Boss 17 fame got the eye-catching exterior design for his car and also attached some new interior features. Anurag was over the moon as he disclosed this new look of his swanky car in his new vlog. He also shared a video of it on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Supra MK4 Modified Version Is Here."

Watch Anurag Dobhal's video here-

For the uninformed, Supra MK4 costs more than Rs 85 lakhs in India. Apart from this, Anurag owns a few other costly cars like Lamborghini (worth Rs 5 crores), Mercedes, and more. The travel enthusiast is also a proud owner of six luxurious bikes.

About Anurag Dobhal's recent controversy:

On April 18, a viral video of Anurag Dobhal panicking while sitting inside a car went viral on social media. In this clip, the Bigg Boss 17 fame looked terrified as he was attacked by people while traveling in a car. Considering his tiff with Munawar Faruqui, there were several speculations that Munawar's fans attacked him after Anurag spoke something against him.

Later, Anurag denied being attacked by Munawar's fans and revealed the reason for being mobbed by people. He had revealed that the viral video was from one of his recent vlogs. He shared that he was en route to Yamunanagar for an event during which he was mobbed by his fans as they had blocked the highway.

