Mannara Chopra gained popularity after her stint in the controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 17. The actress captured the hearts of the viewers because of her lively persona during her stint in the show.

After Bigg Boss 17, Mannara continues to grab the attention with her frequent appearances. Recently, she was spotted indulging in some street-side delights in Mumbai.

Mannara Chopra enjoying Sugarcane juice in style

Mannara Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a snippet of herself enjoying sugarcane juice on the lively streets of Mumbai. In the video, she was seen indulging in a refreshing glass of sugarcane juice to beat the summer heat. She said, “Aise lag raha hai sidha farm se aaya hai, fresh from the ganne ka khet. Cheers! (It feels like it came straight from the farm, fresh from the sugarcane field. Cheers!).”

Mannara Chopra spotted in chic street-style

She looked stunning in a blue floral lace dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline and adjustable shoulder straps. Layered over the dress was a denim blue jacket, complementing her loose curls. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Streets/Sundays/Explorer.”

During her time on Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra made strong bonds with contestants like Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, Sunny Aryaa and more. Even after the show ended, she continued to spend time with them. Mannara was often seen attending parties with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and others.

More about Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra is a well-known personality in the South film industry, where she mainly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her Bollywood debut was in Vivek Agnohotri’s erotic thriller Zid, but unfortunately, the movie didn’t do well at the box office.

Mannara is enjoying her success after an eventful Bigg Boss 17 journey. She starred in a music video called Saanware alongside Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up of the show. The actress is currently occupied with her work commitments, much like many other Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

As per latest reports, Mannara is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui's participation in the show has also been confirmed while Mannara has also been locked for the upcoming season.

