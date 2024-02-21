What gift did Mannara Chopra get from Nick Jonas at his and Priyanka Chopra's wedding?

Actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas in December 2018, marking the union of two worlds in a spectacular celebration. Their nuptials, spanning three unforgettable days, became the focal point of celebrity discussions. The enchanting ceremonies unfolded at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where the couple exchanged vows in a harmonious blend of Christian and Hindu traditions. Each ceremony encapsulated the essence of their cross-cultural love story.

During an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the LOL podcast, Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's sister, revealed the gift she received as part of the 'Joota Chupai' tradition. This tradition involves the sister-in-law hiding the groom's shoes and then requesting money or gifts for their return.

When asked what she received from Nick Jonas at the wedding, Mannara said, “Hum sabko rings mili thi, mujhe meri behen or hum sab cousins ko cute rings mili thi (We all received rings; my sister and all our cousins got adorable rings).” She added, “Paiso ka mujhe nahi pta hota, mujhe koi paise deta toh main apni mom ko pakda deti hu (I don't know about money; if someone gives me money, I would hand it over to my mom).”

Looking back on her journey in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara opened up about her initial hesitations regarding joining the show. While she admitted to having concerns about certain aspects of the experience, she conveyed appreciation for the tremendous love and support showered upon her by the audience after her exit.

About Mannara Chopra:

Establishing herself as a prominent figure in the South film industry, Mannara Chopra has made her mark in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Although her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnihotri's erotic thriller Zid faced box office challenges, her career in Hindi cinema struggled to gain momentum. However, her participation in Bigg Boss 17 proved to be a turning point, providing a much-needed boost to her career. At 32, Mannara is now inundated with work offers, and her latest music album, in collaboration with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar, has recently soared to the top of the trending charts on YouTube.