Mannara Chopra became popular after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. During her stint in the show, she captured the hearts of the audience with her lively personality.

After her stint in the show, Mannara Chopra continues to entertain fans with her candid appearances at many events. She always manages to grab headlines with her personality and upcoming projects.

Mannara Chopra’s mesmerizing dance moves

Mannara Chopra took to her Instagram handle and delighted her followers by sharing a mesmerizing dance video set to the tune of the song Useless Bhawra. The actress looked graceful in a blue shimmery chiffon saree paired with a chic embroidered black blouse with minimal jewelry. Fans showered praise on Mannara for her graceful moves and enchanting attire.

Fan reactions

As soon as Mannara uploaded the dance reel, Abhishek Kumar, first runner-up of Big Boss 17 and her close friend reacted to it and commented, “Oyee Hoyee.”

Fans flooded the comment section with love, eagerly anticipating more dance reels from the actress. One user wrote, "Oh my God you are looking so beautiful want to see more and more dance reels from you." Another user commented, "Oye hoye @memannara in saree hits different and your dance omg just love it cutie-pie, oye hoye woooo."

While on Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra formed strong bonds with contestants like Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, Sunny Aryaa and more. After the conclusion of the controversial reality show, she continued to spend time with them. Mannara was often seen partying with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and others.

More about Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra, a well-known personality in the South film industry, is recognized for her work in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada cinema. She made her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnihotri's erotic thriller film Zid, which didn't do well at the box office. Mannara is now enjoying her success after an eventful Bigg Boss 17 journey.

Recently, she starred in the music video Saanware alongside Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up of the show. Currently, Mannara is fully occupied with her professional commitments, much like many other Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Excitingly, reports suggest that Mannara will join Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Alongside her, comedian Munawar Faruqui's participation has also been confirmed.

