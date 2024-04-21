Actress Mannara Chopra rose to fame because of her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. During her stint in the show, the actress captured everyone's attention owing to her unfiltered nature and amazing fashion sense. From traditional ensembles to Western dresses, the actress nailed all attires like a true fashion icon and continues to do so.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara continued to inspire fans with her style statement. Sequined outfits to traditional ensembles, the actress knows how to make heads turn. Today, again, she was spotted in the city and her outfit grabbed attention.

Mannara Chopra spotted in stylish outfit:

Today, Mannara Chopra stepped out in the city and was spotted in Andheri West, Mumbai. For her outing, the actress chose an indo-western outfit that reminds us of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet from Jab We Met. Here, Mannara is decked up in a white chikankari kurta, denim jeans, brown cowboy boots, jhumkas and draped a red scarf around her neck.

However, what stands out is the denim jacket that she wore on her white kurta. In the clip, Mannara is seen grabbing the coffee, posing for the paparazzi, and then leaving in her car.

Watch Mannara Chopra's video here-

Speaking about Mannara Chopra's stint in Bigg Boss 17, the actress formed a close bond with several co-contestants like Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, Sunny Aryaa, and so on. She was also seen hanging out with them after the show went off air. There were several times when Mannara was seen partying with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others.

About Mannara Chopra's work life:

Mannara Chopra is riding high on success after her stint in the show. She starred in a music video titled Saanware, with Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. As Mannara Chopra is busy with her work commitments, similarly, many Bigg Boss 17 contestants are caught up with their professional lives.

It is also reported that Mannara is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui's participation is confirmed and Mannara has also been locked for the upcoming season.

