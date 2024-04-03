Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have been the talk of the town lately, with rumors swirling about their relationship. People can't help but speculate if they are indeed a couple. They have been seen together at numerous public events and outings, and just recently, they caught everyone's attention at the star-studded Iftar Party hosted by the famous politician Baba Siddiqui. Once again, Jannat and Faisal stole the spotlight at this event, leaving everyone in awe.

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh look adorable together

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh were recently seen together at an event, and their adorableness reached new heights when they were in each other's company. It seems like they were attending a screening event since they were spotted at a theater. Jannat looked absolutely stunning in her traditional attire, while Faisal rocked a casual look and looked quite dashing.

Rubina Dilaik added extra sparkle to the night when she arrived at the event. She looked stunning in a black ensemble, and the trio appeared to be enjoying a lively conversation together. Rubina and Faisal seemed to be having a blast at the event.

About Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have been inseparable since the TikTok era. They frequently teamed up on the platform to produce popular clips. Moreover, this dynamic duo has also appeared in numerous music videos, entertaining their fans with their incredible on-screen chemistry. Rumors of their romantic involvement have been circulating for quite some time now, with many people convinced that they are indeed a couple off-screen.

However, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair have consistently denied any romantic involvement and have addressed these rumors on multiple occasions. Despite their efforts, whenever they are seen together, the rumors resurface! Interestingly, both of them participated as contestants in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Surprisingly, they both made it to the finale, with Faisal finishing as the runner-up and Jannat securing the 4th position.

