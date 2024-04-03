Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

A few days before, the legal case between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and the show's producer, Asit Modi, saw a little development. After the verdict came out, The actress was not happy with it and stated that she would revisit Powai Police Station. Now, Jennifer took to social media and slammed the show's production house. She asked Asit Modi why he did not question her win in the sexual harassment case filed against him.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's recent video

A couple of days back, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal uploaded a video where she threatened to go on a strike to seek justice in her case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer, Asit Modi. This time, the actress uploaded a video with the caption, "KUCH TO KAHIYE..."

The clip starts with her saying, "Jab Shailesh Lodha ji case jeete the toh Asit ji ne kaha tha ki galat tarike se news ko faila rahe hain, aisa kuchh nahi hai. Mere case jeetne pe Asit ji kuch kyun nahi bol rahe hain, ya production house much kyun nahi bol raha hai. Please boliye na, mujhe jaanna hai (When Shailesh Lodha won the case, Asit said that news was being spread in the wrong way; this is not true. Why is Asit Ji not saying much about winning my case, or why is the production house not saying much? Please tell me; I want to know)."

Sharing how the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's direction team called her disorganized, she added, "Aise bhi aapka production house, aapki direction team yeh bol chuki hai ki main bahut indiscipline thi, disorganized thi, abusive thi. Par jab yeh sab hua tha toh God has sent me angels like Malav Priya, Monika (Even your production house, your direction team have said that I was very indisciplined, disorganized, abusive. When all this happened then God has sent me angels like Malav, Priya, Monika)."

For the uninitiated, Malav Rajda was the former director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah while his wife, Priya Ahuja, played Rita Reporter in the show. On the other hand, Monika Bhadoriya essayed the character of Bawri.

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here:

Further, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal expressed, "Toh agar aap bolenge toh yaad rakhein (So, if you speak so remember), I have my angels with me. I have God on my side. Yaad rakhiye main woh madhumakkhi hun, jisko agar aapne chheda toh wo aapka peecha kabhi nahi chhodhti, kuchh bhi ho jaaye. Wo mar jaayegi lekin peecha nahi chhodhegi. Stay tuned for more. Kyun? Kyunki picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (Remember, I am a bee, which, if you tease it, will chase you, no matter what happens. She will die but will not give up. Stay tuned for more. Why? Because the picture is still left, my friend)."

Reacting to Jennifer's video, Priya Ahuja Rajda commented, "You don't need God and angels coz you have truth on ur side...always with you...go for the kill."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Asit Kumarr Modi's legal battle

It all started with Jennifer filing a police report against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, alleging that he had made inappropriate advances toward her. She also took legal action against producers Sohil Ramani and Jatin Ramani. After the actress' controversial exit from the show, the makers onboarded Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Speaking of the verdict, Asit Modi was found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013. He has been ordered to pay Jennifer her due payment and was even imposed a charge of Rs 5 lakhs.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

