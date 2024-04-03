Rubina Dilaik talks about motherhood; says she feels 'guilty' when she is away from her daughter

In an interview, Rubina Dilaik shared her views on motherhood, mentioning her overwhelming experience of leaving her daughters behind at home as she had to attend the promotions of Chal Bhajj Chaliye. The actress had recently given birth to twin daughters, who had just turned three months old.

In a recent podcast, The Unfiltered, Rubina Dilaik shared her experience of her motherhood journey. Rubina revealed how much guilt she feels for leaving her daughters back at home.

Elaborating on the same, she said, "Life mien pehli bar wo (for the first time in my life that) feeling of guilt, the feeling of I am not enough, the feeling of how will they be, the feeling of stepping out for the first time, the feeling of ki main apna career kaise sambhal paungi (how am I going to manage my career along with it). I have to be there for my daughters jo abhi sirf teen mahine ki hai (I have to be there for my daughter who are just three months old)." Dilaik described her overwhelming experience, stating that she had left her daughters behind in Mumbai for her promotional trips for the movie Chal Bhajj Chaliye because they could not travel this much.

The Choti Bahu actress further expressed how difficult it is for mothers who are trying to maintain a balance between their work commitments and personal lives. Adding to it, she said, "Mujhe aise lagta tha ki mera profession jo hai (Earlier I used to think that only my profession), it is demanding. You know, you have to be in acting, you have to be on toes for 18-20 hours, shooting and looking good and having that energy. But hats off to mothers who do it endlessly, without any complaint and are always in the great spirit and enthusiasm and is always there for their child." The 36-year-old actress realized that there is nothing more exhausting yet rewarding than motherhood.

Coming back to the guilt, Rubina shared that she had been fighting with her own thoughts inside her mind for the past few days, juggling between whether her decision to leave the daughters back at home was right or wrong. Further, she described that she wants to keep her personal and professional life apart so that neither of them gets neglected.

Later in the podcast, the Bigg Boss 14 winner mentioned that sometimes overthinking on this subject can take a toll on health. Describing it further, she said exactly the same happened to her yesterday when she started experiencing a weird headache, stomach ache, and her chest felt heavy; overall, she was not feeling good. She even told her husband Abhinav Shukla that she was not feeling well. Later, the Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress confessed that she would have missed the flight. Initially, she felt horrible about it, but later she strengthened her mind and faced this challenge.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dialik rose to fame with her stint in Choti Bahu where she essayed the role of Radhika Shastri. After gaining significant recognition from the show, the actress got associated with the serial, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she portrayed the character of a transgender. Apart from these, she had been a part of Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju.

Rubina has been part of non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bigg Boss 14, where she lifted the winner’s trophy.

