Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia buys a luxury car; celebrates it with family

Aditi Bhatia, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has recently purchased a brand-new luxury car and shared a few stylish pictures on social media. The actress marked a milestone with style, indulging in the purchase of a shiny white Mercedes. She took to social media and shared a video with her fans, captioning it, “New car.” Wearing a denim outfit, Aditi stood alongside her mother, posing in front of the stylish new car.

Traditional blessings and celebrations

Aditi and her family marked her accomplishment by conducting a customary puja at the showroom, infusing blessings into her brand-new car. Aditi posed proudly with her luxurious vehicle, her radiant smile capturing the essence of the moment. This not only symbolizes her personal victory but also reflects the fruits of her relentless pursuit and dedication to acting.

Fan Reactions

Fans were quick to notice this and showered love on her. Several influencers and celebrities congratulated her. Kaushal Kapoor, Ankita Bhargava, Shardul Pandit, Pooja Gor, Vinny Arora Dhoppar, Krishna Mukherjee, and many others extended their congratulations to her. Childhood photos were displayed as she received the car keys. While cutting the cake, she also treated her furry pet to some goodies.

After taking a break from television, the actress has shifted her focus, exploring product endorsements and establishing herself as a social media influencer. Her online presence expands her influence, presenting a varied portfolio that goes beyond traditional TV roles.

Advertisement

About Aditi Bhatia:

From 2016 to 2019, Aditi Bhatia took on the role of adult Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, succeeding Ruhanika Dhawan. Her role as adult Ruhi remains well-regarded on the show. Besides, she displayed her comedic flair in Comedy Circus and recently appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra. Splitting her time between the US and Mumbai, Aditi is currently delving into filmmaking studies and refining her acting abilities through workshops.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Insights from Vineeta Singh and Radhika Gupta on strategies and negotiations