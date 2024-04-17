Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the beloved couples of the entertainment industry. This celebrity couple has always been in the limelight, setting relationship goals. Divyanka has shared a picture with her husband Vivek, accompanied by a caption that's as witty as it is lovely.

Divyanka shares a delightful picture with husband Vivek Dahiya

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has dropped a goofy picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya with a witty caption. She wrote in the caption, “Behind every impish woman, there's a focused man!” In the picture, Divyanka Tripathi radiates joy as she strikes a playful pose while Vivek remains focused on his work, perfectly capturing the essence of their relationship dynamic.

She was dressed in a chic cotton dress paired with trendy sneakers, Divyanka kept it casual yet stylish, accessorizing her look with minimal jewelry and a half-ponytail hairstyle.

Divyanka Tripathi’s inspiring recovery journey

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi shared an inspiring recovery journey after undergoing two ligament tear surgeries last year. Her video has inspired and brought smiles to many. Divyanka acknowledged her husband, Vivek Dahiya, for his unwavering support and for ensuring that her smile never faded away, providing her strength and maintaining positivity throughout.

She expressed, "@vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, never allowing my smile to fade even for a moment." Additionally, in the video, she revealed incorporating Aqua Physio into her routine once her external stitches had healed.

About Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in Bhopal in 2016. They met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and the rest is history. Recently, Vivek appeared as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, while Divyanka was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi gained popularity through her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Alongside her husband Vivek Dahiya, she won the trophy on the couple's dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. She then participated in the adventurous world of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Now, she is appearing in the action thriller Adrishyam.

