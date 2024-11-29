NewJeans leaves ADOR: Timeline of controversy between former CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE leading to quintet's departure EXPLAINED

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of harassment.

The K-pop group NewJeans, known for redefining the genre with their fresh girl-next-door concepts and massive popularity, has recently made headlines with their dramatic departure from ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. This decision follows months of escalating tensions involving the group's management, their executive producer Min Hee Jin, and HYBE itself. Here’s a breakdown of the events leading up to this moment.

The start of controversy between HYBE and Min Hee Jin

The roots of the conflict trace back to April 2024, when Min Hee Jin, the creative force behind NewJeans and the then CEO of ADOR, got into a labor feud with HYBE, the conglomerate and parent company to ADOR. The allegations of workplace harassment, leaked private information, and managerial misconduct surfaced during this period. These tensions culminated in Min’s dismissal as ADOR’s CEO by HYBE’s board on August 27, despite her continued role as the group’s producer.

NewJeans take firm stand for Min Hee Jin

Meanwhile, NewJeans publicly expressed unwavering support for Min Hee Jin throughout the ordeal. On September 11, the group hosted a surprise YouTube livestream where they emphasized her integral role in shaping their identity and voiced grievances about HYBE’s management practices. In a rare move for K-pop idols, they issued an ultimatum to HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk, demanding Min Hee Jin’s reinstatement by September 25. HYBE rejected the ultimatum, citing the separation of management and production as a key principle, but affirmed Min Hee Jin’s continued involvement with NewJeans as their Creative Director.

NewJeans’ Hanni accuses HYBE employee of workplace harassment

As the dispute gained traction, the spotlight turned to NewJeans’ fight against what they described as a toxic workplace culture. Hanni, a member of the group, testified before South Korea’s National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee on October 15, sharing incidents of discrimination and harassment.

NewJeans sends final ultimatum notice to ADOR

Amid mounting tensions, NewJeans delivered an ultimatum to ADOR on November 13, citing multiple breaches of their exclusive contract and threatening to terminate their agreement if these were not resolved within 14 days.

Disbandment rumors and Min Hee Jin’s resignation

On November 16, NewJeans won the Grand Artist Award at the Korea Grand Music Awards. However, their acceptance speech raised eyebrows and disbandment rumors. The group expressed uncertainty about their future, stating, “We don’t know until when we will be NewJeans,” while urging their fans, known as Bunnies, to stay united with them.

Just days later, on November 20, Min Hee Jin officially resigned as ADOR’s internal director. In her resignation statement, she described her battle with HYBE as a “nightmarish dispute” and cited an illegal audit as the start of her troubles. Min Hee Jin declared that continuing her efforts to “restore” ADOR would be futile and bid farewell to her role with the company.

NewJeans announces departure from ADOR at emergency press conference

On November 28, NewJeans took the unprecedented step of unilaterally terminating their contract with ADOR. The group announced their intention to retain the NewJeans name despite potential legal challenges from ADOR, which refuted their claims and maintained that the group was still under contract.

The bold move has sparked widespread discussions about artist rights and the balance of power within the K-pop industry.

What’s Next for NewJeans?

As of now, the situation remains uncertain as legal battles loom over the group’s decision to part ways with ADOR. Whether NewJeans will continue their career as an independent entity or align with a new agency remains to be seen. Meanwhile, fans are left wondering about the group’s future direction and the potential repercussions of their bold stance. Despite the turmoil, NewJeans have made it clear that they are determined to stay together and fight for their identity.

