Stray Kids becomes 4th K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard’s Artist 100; joins BTS, TXT, and NCT 127

Stray Kids achieves a remarkable milestone as they spend their 52nd non-consecutive week on Billboard's Artist 100, joining the elite ranks of BTS, TXT, and NCT 127. Additionally, their latest mini-album, ROCK-STAR, maintains a strong position on the Billboard 200, marking their second album to spend 12 weeks on the chart.

Stray Kids completes 1 year on Billboard's Artist 100

Stray Kids continues to etch their name in K-pop history, as revealed by Billboard on February 6. The group has achieved a remarkable feat by spending their 52nd non-consecutive week on the prestigious Artist 100 chart, reaching No. 29 in the latest rankings.

This milestone makes Stray Kids the fourth K-pop act in history to achieve a full year (52 weeks) on the Artist 100. The exclusive club previously included BTS, TXT, and NCT 127, highlighting the group's enduring global impact.

Simultaneously, Stray Kids' latest mini-album, ROCK-STAR, maintains a strong presence on the Billboard 200, securing the 166th position. Impressively, this marks the group's second album to spend 12 weeks on the chart, following 5-STAR.

ROCK-STAR continues its reign on Billboard's World Albums chart, holding the No. 1 spot for an eighth non-consecutive week. Additionally, the album climbed to No. 6 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and maintains its No. 7 position on the Top Album Sales chart. Stray Kids' consistent chart presence attests to their global appeal and sustained success, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry.

A catch-up on Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids, the dynamic South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name, continues to make waves with their latest activities. Comprising eight talented members – Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – Stray Kids recently showcased their global impact by performing at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event in Paris, France, organized by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

In addition to their philanthropic endeavors, the group is set to headline major events, including BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July 2024. With a remarkable 21 million albums sold, Stray Kids holds the third position among the best-selling K-pop artists, solidifying their status as a leading force in the industry.

