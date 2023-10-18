6 Best thriller anime to watch if you enjoyed Netflix Lupin Part 3; Death Note, Steins;Gate, and Psycho-Pass need to be one your watchlist

Enjoyed watching the third part of the crime thriller Lupin on Netflix? Well, we have curated just the right list for you so that you can start binge-watching right away. If you are looking for an anime counterpart of a world built around crime, and mystery, then this is the list that will help you navigate through the world of anime. Here is a list of the 6 best anime that you can watch is you enjoyed Lupin Part 3 on Netflix.

Death Note

  • Release Date: October 4, 2006
  • Seasons: 1
  • Episodes: 37

Death Note follows Light Yagami, a high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook with the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it. Driven by his vision of creating a utopian world free of crime, Light becomes the enigmatic vigilante Kira, setting off a cat-and-mouse game with the brilliant detective L. A compelling exploration of morality and power, Death Note is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

Death Note [IMDb, Studio Madhouse]

Steins;Gate

  • Release Date: April 6, 2011
  • Seasons: 1
  • Episodes: 24

Steins;Gate introduces Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist who stumbles upon a time-traveling device. As he delves into the consequences of manipulating time, he finds himself entangled in a web of conspiracies. This intricate series masterfully combines science fiction and psychological elements to create a suspenseful narrative that explores the consequences of meddling with time.

Steins;Gate [IMDb, Studio White Fox]

Psycho-Pass

  • Release Date: October 12, 2012
  • Seasons: 3
  • Episodes: 45

In a dystopian future, Psycho-Pass explores a society where technology assesses the mental state of individuals and enforces justice. Akane Tsunemori, a young inspector, is drawn into a complex world of crime and morality as she collaborates with enforcers to maintain order. With its dark and thought-provoking themes, Psycho-Pass offers a thrilling journey into the human psyche.

Psycho-Pass [IMDb, Production IG]

Shiki

  • Release Date: July 9, 2010
  • Seasons: 1
  • Episodes: 22

Set in a remote village, Shiki delves into a chilling mystery as its residents grapple with a series of inexplicable deaths. Doctor Toshio Ozaki and Natsuno Yuuki uncover a dark secret as they investigate the eerie occurrences. With its vampire lore and supernatural elements, this anime delivers a gripping and atmospheric horror-thriller.

Shiki [IMDb, Studio Daume]

Monster

  • Release Date: April 7, 2004
  • Seasons: 1
  • Episodes: 74

Monster embarks on a journey with Dr. Kenzou Tenma, a renowned surgeon who saves a young boy's life over a city official's. When mysterious murders ensue, Tenma becomes entangled in a web of conspiracy and hunts a malevolent serial killer. This psychological thriller explores themes of morality, justice, and the darkness within humanity.

Monster [IMDb, Studio Madhouse]

Moriarty the Patriot

  • Release Date: October 11, 2020
  • Seasons: 2
  • Episodes: 24 

Moriarty the Patriot is a unique twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes tales. The story centers around the brilliant antihero William James Moriarty and his quest for justice in a society rife with corruption and inequality. With an engaging narrative and intriguing characters, this series offers a fresh take on detective-thriller storytelling.

Moriarty the Patriot [IMDb, Production IG]

