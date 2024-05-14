What Happened To Sasuke In Boruto Two Blue Vortex? Character's Fate Explored

This article contains spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga

Sasuke, the deuteragonist of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, is also a very important character in the Boruto saga. Especially now that we are well into Kishimoto’s Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series, which takes place after the time skip, Sasuke’s future in the story seems to be a little bleak.

One of the most important questions asked by the readers is Is Sasuke Dead? And the answer to that would be no. However, his position in the series currently seems to be quite precarious.

What is Sasuke’s current state in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

Boruto Two Blue Vortex takes place after a three-year time skip from the original Boruto series. Boruto, along with Sasuke, runs away at the end of the first manga series. When Boruto Two Blue Vortex starts, we do not get to see what the two of them did during the time skip, however, we do learn that Boruto got trained by Sasuke. The protagonist trained so much during his time away that he was even able to surpass his master in some aspects.

However, bad news came for them in the form of Code, who wanted to kill Boruto. With his access to the pseudo-Ten-Tailed Beast, Code was able to create many clones that had access to ninjutsu. These Shinju clones started to go on a rampage on Konohagakure and were able to seal many shinobis by merging with them, including Sasuke Uchiha.

The God Tree Clone that sealed Sasuke is called Hidari. After the merging, he took over the appearance of Sasuke and looks very similar to him now. The merging also unlocks a base urge within these clones to devour the ones that are most closely related to the ones they have taken over, which in Sasuke’s case, is his daughter Sarada Uchiha.

What will happen to Sasuke in the future?

To answer the initial question, Sasuke Uchiha is not yet dead in the Boruto series. However, since Hidari has taken over his body, the God Tree Clone is also draining his Chakra slowly. If Sasuke is not able to get out of his hold soon, his Chakra will be completely drained, resulting in his death.

However, with Hidari, Jura, and the others finally setting on their journey to find their targets in the village, it seems that a war is slowly approaching. We will probably get to see Hidari battle against Sarada Uchiha. Not only will this fight give Sarada a chance to prove her strength in an all-out battle, but she might also be able to save her father in the process if she is able to kill Hidari without killing Sasuke.

Since taking over Sasuke, Hidari wants to also devour his daughter Sarada, we know that his main target in the battle would be her. Even though Sasuke is not dead yet, he does not have much time left as the God Tree Clone is constantly draining him of his Chakra. If Sarada, Boruto, and the rest are able to defeat these clones, then Sasuke will finally be free and might be able to have an emotional reunion with his family. However, we cannot say for sure if Sasuke is going to survive this or the powerful Shinobi is going to say his final goodbyes.

