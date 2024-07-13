A Journey Through Another World Episode 3: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The new isekai anime, A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring has finally been released with two episodes out back-to-back. Takuya finds himself in another world due to the mistake of the Wind God Sylphyryll and now sets out on adventures in the land of Etelldia with two children by his side.

After forming their adventurer party, the White Wings, and exploring the labyrinth, the trio befriended new allies as gods sent them contracted beasts. Don’t miss A Journey Through Another World Episode 3 for more adorable adventures with Takuya, Alan, and Elena. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 3: Release date and streaming details

A Journey Through Another World Episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 1:50 am JST on TV Tokyo. For international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, July 14, at approximately 4:50 pm GMT / 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time will vary by individual location and time zone.

In the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, and Oceania, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the series in five different languages. On the other hand, Southeast Asian viewers can tune in to Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch A Journey Through Another World Episode 3.

Expected plot of A Journey Through Another World Episode 3

A Journey Through Another World Episode 3 will be titled Monster Hunting!, and viewers can anticipate learning the names of the newly appeared beasts. Takuya and the twins will then set out on an expedition to the Forest of Gaia as part of the monster hunter team.

This expedition will be led by Granvault Lowain, the Second Captain of the Shireen Division, who we were introduced to in Episode 1. Fans can look forward to seeing new monsters appear in A Journey Through Another World Episode 3. Additionally, the episode will introduce the rest of the Knights as well as some A-rank adventurers.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 2 recap

A Journey Through Another World Episode 2 is titled Nice to Meet You, Joule. The episode resumes approximately one month after the preceding episode, as Takuya and the twins live their new lives as adventurers. One morning, Takuya reminisces about the various kinds of bread from Japan and decides to recreate them.

The White Wings party visits a local bakery, where Takuya shows the baker, Rhode, and his daughter, Michelle, how to make filled bread. The group baked together using dough, jam, custard, and red bean paste, and the new bread was well-received. The baker asks to sell the bread in the bakery, offering Takuya a share of the profits, but Takuya declines, content to simply purchase the bread from them.

Subsequently, Takuya, Elena, and Alan visit the adventurer's guild, where Takuya learns of his promotion in rank. The receptionist asks about his plans to visit the labyrinth, prompting Takuya to explore a nearby one with the twins in A Journey Through Another World Episode 2. During their exploration, they encounter bee monsters, which the twins defeat playfully.

Takuya then discovers that the monsters’ drop item is honey, a pricey commodity in Etelldia. He uses it to make French toast for the twins. After several days, they find their way to the labyrinth's 15th floor. Here, Takuya swiftly defeats the boss, a giant earthworm, and the trio then secures their rewards.

Upon exiting through a teleportation crystal, they meet a wolf monster in A Journey Through Another World Episode 2, a Fenrir that the twins are unfazed by. Takuya checks its status window through Appraisal and finds out it is his contracted beast. The twins persuade Takuya to name it, and he decides to call it Joule. When the party returns to the city, Joule hides in Takuya's shadow.

Seeking answers, Takuya consults the Wind God Sylphyryll, who reveals that the Water God gifted Joule to Takuya as thanks for caring for the twins, whose powers are water-based. Sylphyryll also promises a gift for Takuya, and A Journey Through Another World Episode 2 concludes the next day with the sudden appearance of a tiger and a bird.

For more updates on the A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

