After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After-School Hanako-kun is a spin-off of the original Toilet-bound Hanako-kun manga. Serving as a side story to the original anime, the series draws from AidaIro’s series of short, self-contained chapters without a central narrative that is under the same name.

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4 will continue the series’ second season, so don’t miss it when it airs. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4 is set to premiere at 1:35 am JST on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. Following a delay of one hour and twenty-five minutes, the episode will be available for international streaming.

After its release, After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4 can be streamed on ANIPLUS, ANIPLUS Asia, and Crunchyroll at this point in time, with Crunchyroll being the most accessible option for viewers in various countries. At present, the anime is available only with subtitles, but an English dubbed version is likely to be released soon.

Expected plot in After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4 will be titled ‘Day 8.’ Fans can expect a continuation of the episodic format seen previously. As the series is based on a spin-off, each episode adapts random chapters from the manga rather than following a continuous plot.

This episode is likely to focus on another of Nene's adventures within the school, featuring supernatural or humorous encounters similar to those of prior episodes. Given the unpredictable nature of the adapted chapters, the events may introduce new supernatural phenomena or explore interactions with recurring spirits like the Mokke.

The pacing will remain consistent with earlier episodes, balancing comedic moments with mysterious elements. Since Episode 3 adapted chapters 19 and 25, After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 4 will also likely draw from a different chapter, offering a new, self-contained story that expands on the supernatural aspects of the school setting.

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 3 recap

After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 3, ‘Day 7,’ sees Tsuchigomori find an old school room and use it as a lounge. He discovers a strange television program featuring the Mokke, small supernatural creatures there.

Despite his initial disinterest, the unusual show's narrative captures his attention. Hanako soon joins him and becomes engrossed in the program, which showcases various Mokke-themed merchandise. Among these items, Hanako is particularly interested in a Mokke-themed hat, which is being sold at a very high price.

Tsuchigomori steps in, advising Hanako against purchasing the hat and explaining the importance of not being easily influenced by advertisements. The following morning, Nene arrives, wearing a Mokke hat herself, despite being unable to recall how or when she purchased it.

This twist leaves Hanako puzzled in After-School Hanako-kun Part 2 Episode 3, thinking about the show's mysterious influence and the Mokke’s allure.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.