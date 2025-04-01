Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1: Furin Boys Return; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

After a spectacular first season, Haruka Sakura will be returning with the Furin High boys in Wind Breaker Season 2. The first episode will be making its debut this week within the Spring 2025 anime season, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Wind Breaker Season 1 recap

The first season of Wind Breaker introduced Haruka Sakura, a new student at Furin High. At his new school, he met Kotoha Tachibana before befriending Kyotaro Sugishita, Akihiko Nirei, Hayato Suo, Mitsuki Kiryu, and Taiga Tsugeura. He later encountered Furin’s leaders Ren Kaji, Hajime Umemiya, and Toma Hiragi.

He wound up clashing with Shishitoren’s Jo Togame and Choji Tomiyama as well. During the tournament, more about Jo and Choji’s tragic pasts were revealed, and after defeating Shishitoren, they became allies. The season ended with Sakura learning a classmate planned to confront KEEL alone, prompting him and others to intervene.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on Japanese television at 10 pm JST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Due to time zone differences, viewers in most regions will also see the episode release on April 3, though some may experience a delay due to simulcast timings.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1 will be available internationally on Crunchyroll, which confirmed its spring 2025 lineup. Additionally, the anime will be dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

What to expect in Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1?

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1 will begin with Sakura and his allies leaving school to locate KEEL. They will initially split up to question locals about KEEL’s whereabouts, but their search will be fruitless. Eventually, Sakura will encounter KEEL members and demand answers, only for them to refuse.

Advertisement

A classmate will suggest fighting is necessary for information. A battle will soon break out, taking up much of the episode. The episode will conclude with Sakura victorious, pressing for KEEL’s base location.

For more updates from the Wind Breaker anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.