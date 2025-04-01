One Piece Chapter 1145: Loki’s Past With King Harald Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘A Time for Warriors,’ Ripley guides Franky to an overgrown scientific facility, which Lilith and Bonney, having stumbled upon earlier, claim has existed for 3,000 years. Before they can explore, a lightning-cloud-like MMA (Sleeptid) appears, controlled by Killingham.

Meanwhile, a skeletal Draugr attacks the western village, forcing giants to fight despite Dorry and Brogy’s absence. Jarul orders an island-wide alert on human intruders. Saul struggles to protect the children at Walrus Academy, but a Fenrir-MMA prevents interference. The Giant Warrior Pirates, alongside Scopper Gaban, arrive to battle the monsters.

One Piece Chapter 1145 will likely continue the battles at Walrus Academy and the Western Village. Scopper Gaban and the Giant Warrior Pirates will engage the monstrous MMAs, while Colon Pirates move to assist Saul in saving the children.

Meanwhile, Hajrudin will likely question Loki about Jarul’s announcement. As the Giants prepare for battle, Loki may insist they listen, triggering a flashback about King Harald’s death. The chapter will see Gaban show off his full strength while looking into Loki’s past.

One Piece Chapter 1145 is scheduled for release on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 6, for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone.

Fans can access it through official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two will offer free access to the chapter, while the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the manga. One Piece Chapter 1145 will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 19.

