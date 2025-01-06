Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The anime adaptation the medical mystery series, Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte (also known as Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective), is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the Winter 2025 season.

The series blends Sherlock Holmes’ mystery with House M.D.’s medical drama, following Takao Ameku, a brilliant doctor and detective who solves complex cases involving murders and medical mysteries in a hospital’s diagnosis department.

Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

According to the anime’s official website, Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on January 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. International viewers will be able to watch the episode with English subtitles, adjusting to their respective time zones.

In Japan, Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3 will be broadcast on channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, and BS11, among others. It will also be available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ABEMA, and Crunchyroll for global audiences.

Expected plot in Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3

As per the anime’s official site and the episode preview, Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3 will be titled ‘Into the Spell of Shimmering Light.’ The episode will introduce a new medical mystery for Takao to solve, blending her expertise as a doctor and detective.

With her investigative skills and medical knowledge, the doctor will confront another unique and challenging case involving two high school girls, one of whom appears to have been pushed onto the train tracks by the other. Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 3 will see Takao make use of her resourcefulness and abilities to solve the case.

Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 2 recap

Titled ‘Blue Blood Cell and Dragon Fangs,’ Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 2 sees Sakurai uncover gang member Kumade’s blood on the T. Rex exhibit. This links him to a Nerima City shooting and his subsequent murder, potentially sparking a gang war.

Takao deduces Dr. Hachisuka overdosed Kumade while treating a leg wound, leading to oxygen deprivation and blue blood. Panicked, Hachisuka severed Kumade’s leg using the T-Rex head to hide evidence and dumped his body.

Takao’s deductions lead to Hachisuka’s arrest after an attempted museum break-in. At home, Takao faces her sister Mazuru’s disapproval in Ameku Takao’s Detective Karte Episode 2.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.