Anime Takes The World By Storm: A Sneak Peek Into The Anime Industry Report

The recent Anime Industry Report released by The Association of Japanese Animations has observed a significant global surge in the anime industry between 2022 and 2023. The report clearly examined the outstanding reach anime has achieved with its worldwide popularity. It confirmed what many fans have already observed — an unprecedented hike in the medium’s growth. Keep reading to find out more about the report’s findings.

Key findings of the Anime Annual Report

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anime industry has demonstrated resilience, bouncing back with robust annual growth rates. The report points out that this growth trend extends beyond just Japan’s domestic borders, as the international market has developed into a primary driver of the anime industry’s growth. Despite initial concerns that domestic and international markets might diverge, Japanese earnings exceeded international returns by a notable margin of 9.3 billion yen.

A notable shift in Hollywood animation, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also depicted. The less-than-satisfactory box office performance of Disney and Pixar's productions contrasts with the success of Japanese anime releases such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Boy and the Heron, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Anime’s continued growth and market dynamics

The Anime Industry Report emphasizes that the anime industry's growth trajectory persists following its recovery from the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in 2021. The international market itself has seen significant growth across various sectors including merchandising, entertainment, streaming, and movies, and represents nearly half of the market share.

Both production costs and profits continue to rise globally, accentuating the anime industry's influence and strength. However, the report cautions that maintaining this delicate balance requires vigilant monitoring by industry stakeholders.

The Anime Industry Report presents a compelling account of the anime industry's evolution and its increasing significance on the global stage. As the medium continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it is poised for further expansion and innovation in the years ahead.

