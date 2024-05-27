Blue Lock Chapter 263: Kaiser To Overcome Isagi; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the previous chapter of Blue Lock, Yoichi Isagi aimed to make Michael Kaiser's moves predictable, and while this strategy seemed effective initially, Kaiser ended up realizing his flaws because of Isagi.

To overcome them, Kaiser reinvented his ego and became ‘zero’ to improve his unity with the ball. Fans waiting to discover what happens next in Blue Lock Chapter 263 can discover the release date, expected plot, and more for the upcoming chapter here.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2 Confirms October 2024 Premiere; Everything To Know

Blue Lock Chapter 263: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 263 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, May 29, at 12 am JST. However, for most international readers, it will be available during the daytime on Tuesday, May 28, due to time zone differences. The exact release time may vary depending on individual locations.

Fans can find Blue Lock Chapter 263 on Kodansha's K Manga service. It's worth noting that this platform is exclusively for the US audience. While fans can access it through both the mobile app and website, reading the latest chapters requires purchasing points, with no subscription fees involved.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2: What Arcs Might The Second Season Cover? Third Selection And U-20 Arcs Explained

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 263

In Blue Lock Chapter 263, titled ‘Boundary Line,’ the focus will likely shift to Michael Kaiser, who has reinvented his ego to achieve a higher level of play. While Isagi thought his plan to dominate Kaiser was working, it seems to have rebounded on him, as Kaiser has now decided to rewrite himself.

Advertisement

Instead of succumbing, Kaiser aims to become the best player in the world as well as take down Isagi. Fans can expect Kaiser to steal the ball from Isagi in Blue Lock Chapter 263, and attempt to launch another attack using the Kaiser Impact Magnus Shot, perhaps even successfully scoring a goal.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 263 Spoilers OUT: Kaiser And Isagi To Work Together As Kiyora Watches; Discover The Deets

Blue Lock Chapter 262 recap

In Blue Lock Chapter 262, titled Zero, Isagi successfully manipulates Kaiser and triggers an obsession within him to defeat Isagi. The chapter begins with the announcer emphasizing the fierce struggle between the two players. Kunigami Rensuke wins an aerial duel and passes the ball to Kurona Ranze.

Isagi, through his internal monologue, reveals his plan to crush Kaiser. He believes that by hurling abuses at him, he can make Kaiser obsess over him, thereby making his actions predictable. This, in turn, would allow Isagi and his teammates Kurona and Hiori to secure victory with certainty.

Kaiser, on the other hand, is overwhelmed with memories of his abusive father. These memories are triggered by Isagi's taunts, which resonate with the irrational and suffocating constraints imposed by his father. Having thought he got over his father long ago, Kaiser's sense of self-worth and existence is shaken once again by Isagi's taunts in Blue Lock Chapter 262.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1: Premiere Window, Sequel Announcement & More To Know

He realizes that if he does not win, everything he has achieved will crumble. Alexis Ness notices Kaiser's distress and tries to reassure him. Ness reminds Kaiser of their past achievements and advises him to avoid reckless plays, suggesting they wait for the right moment to use Kaiser's new weapon.

However, Kaiser rebuffs Ness's advice. He knows that a defeat would mean losing his hard-earned status, honor, and offers from prestigious clubs like Reale.

As Kaiser reflects on his predicament, he recognizes a significant flaw in his approach in Blue Lock Chapter 262. He realizes that he has been fighting to protect his current glory rather than striving for higher goals. This self-preservation mode has led him to choose only winnable battles and avoid risks, ensuring his position remains unchallenged.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Movie - Episode Nagi: Makers Release Post-Release 'Nagi-Reo' Trailer; Here's What's It About

However, this mindset has prevented him from truly proving his existence. Determined to overcome this limitation, Kaiser decides to strip away his glory, pride, and everything that made him feel human. He resolves to become ‘zero,’ aligning himself with the essence of football and his ball. This transformation is inspired by Ego Jinpachi's challenge to create one from zero.

Advertisement

Kaiser aims to redefine his ego and confront Isagi with a renewed sense of purpose and clarity. Blue Lock Chapter 262 ends with Kaiser's decisive transformation, shedding his former self and embracing the concept of zero as he prepares to face Isagi.

For more updates on the Blue Lock manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Episode Nagi Releases New 'Awakening' Promotional Video