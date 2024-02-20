Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Kawaki's Power Up; A New Path in Boruto's Journey

In the ever-evolving world of Boruto, the latest buzz surrounds Kawaki and a potential power upgrade. With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 looming, fans are abuzz with speculation about what's in store for the character. Here is all you need to know about the new theory floating around on the internet.

Spoilers Hint A New Upgrade

Recent spoilers suggest that an evolved God Tree named Jura is on the move, seeking answers and potentially sparking a clash with the Hidden Leaf Village. This revelation has sparked a theory among fans that Kawaki might seize this opportunity to bridge the gap in strength between himself and Boruto.

During the time skip, Boruto has evidently honed his abilities, leaving Kawaki seemingly trailing behind with only his karma powers mastered. This power disparity has fans wondering how Kawaki will keep pace, especially considering the anticipated showdown between him and Boruto teased in earlier chapters.

One bewitching theory gaining traction is that Kawaki could undergo a significant power boost through an unorthodox method. The speculation centers around the idea of Kawaki harnessing the cells of Jura, the evolved God Tree, to augment his strength.

This notion isn't as far-fetched as it may seem. In the Boruto universe, characters have been known to utilize unconventional means to enhance their abilities, including implanting the remains of others into themselves. With Jura potentially carrying ties to Isshiki Otsutsuki, the intrigue only deepens.

The possibility of Kawaki seeking such an enhancement raises questions about his motives and the lengths he's willing to go to achieve his goals. Could he be driven by a desire to match Boruto's prowess, or is there a deeper connection between him and Jura?

Can Amado Join Too?

Furthermore, the involvement of Amado, a key figure known for his scientific prowess, adds another layer to the speculation. Amado's past actions suggest he's not averse to pushing ethical boundaries in the pursuit of his objectives, raising the likelihood of him assisting Kawaki in this endeavor.

However, as with any theory, there are multiple angles to consider. While Kawaki harnessing Jura's cells presents an intriguing narrative twist, only time will tell if this speculation holds true or if it's merely a red herring.

In the ever-expanding world of Boruto, the possibilities are endless, and fans eagerly await the next chapter in Kawaki's journey—a journey that may see him embark on a path toward newfound strength and unforeseen challenges. With this, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this,

