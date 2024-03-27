Case Closed Anime: New Key Visual Out; The Million-dollar Pentagram Movie Trailer & More to Know

TMS Entertainment released a new key visual for the ongoing Case Closed also known as Detective Conan anime series alongside official English-subtitled trailers for the latest feature film entry, titled Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram. The film is currently slated to premiere in Japan on April 12.

New key visual of Case Closed anime is out

Chika Nagaoka will direct the movie, with a screenplay by Takahiro Okura and music by Yugo Kanno. Masatomo Sudo also provides the character designs and acts as Chief Animation Director. AIKO will perform the opening theme Soushi Souai.

ALSO READ: Black Butler Season 4: Everything To Know About The Public School Arc

TMS Entertainment also released the synopsis for the film as:

"A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family’s collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword?

Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family’s hidden treasure.

The grandfather of Onoe family’s patriarch was deeply involved with army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could “change the course of war” somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha…

Advertisement

In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!"

Crunchyroll currently streams new episodes of the Case Closed TV anime, and describes the series as:

"The son of a world famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason."

ALSO READ: Forget The Big Five, Here’s 10 Anime Like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

More about Case Closed anime

Case Closed, also known as Detective Conan is a Japanese detective manga series written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama. It has been serialized in Shogakukan's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday since January 1994, with its chapters collected in 104 tankōbon volumes as of October 2023.

The anime revolves around Jimmy Kudo, a high school detective who sometimes works with the police to solve cases. During an investigation, he is ambushed and incapacitated by a member of a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization. In an attempt to murder the young detective, they force-fed him a dangerous experimental drug. However, instead of killing him, it shrinks his body into the size of an elementary school child. Adopting the pseudonym Conan Edogawa and keeping his true identity a secret, Kudo lives with his childhood friend Rachel Moore and her father Richard, who is a private detective.

Throughout the series, he tags along on Richard's cases. Nonetheless, after Kudo solves one, he will use Dr. Agasa's hidden tranquilizer to sedate Richard and then uses a voice changer to simulate his voice to reveal the solution. He also enrolls in Teitan Elementary School where he makes friends with a group of classmates who form their own Junior Detective League. While he continues to dig deeper into the Black Organization, he frequently interacts with other characters, including his neighbor, Dr. Agasa, Ran's friend Serena Sebastian, a fellow teenage detective Harley Hartwell, assorted police detectives from different regions, and a phantom thief called Kaito Kid.

Kudo later encounters an elementary school transfer student, Anita Hailey, who reveals herself to be a former member of the Black Organization under the code name Sherry and the creator of the experimental drug that shrunk him. She too had ingested it to evade the pursuit of the organization. She soon joins the Junior Detectives. During a rare encounter with the Black Organization, Conan helps the FBI plant a CIA agent, Kir, inside the Black Organization as a spy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anime Releasing in April 2024 Featuring Kaiju No 8, Viral Hit and More