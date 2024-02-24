Forget The Big Five, Here’s 10 Anime Like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

In a vast sea of anime, finding a series akin to the beloved Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But fear not, fellow anime fans, for your quest for similar adventures ends here! Let’s step away from the towering giants of the anime world, the Big Five – namely Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, Dragon Ball series, and Fairy Tale – and embark on a journey without a ninja headband or a pirate flag in sight.

If you are in search of something similar to Boruto but want to explore beyond the familiar heavy hitters, you've come to the right place.

10. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist is what you would get if you put Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in a closed room filled with celestial hymns and demonic chants for a day too long. Paralleling the two, Rin Okumura, much like Boruto, is on a quest to protect humanity from demonic forces (Otsutsuki) while grappling with his own inner demons (Karma). But unlike Boruto, Rin's world is a lot more, well, demonic.

Rin and Boruto may come from vastly different worlds, but they share a common goal: kicking demon butt. From epic battles to heartwarming moments, both series keep you entertained while exploring themes of family, friendship, and the power of redemption. Rin and Boruto are like two peas in a pod when it comes to their knack for getting into trouble. They're all about defying expectations, embracing your true self, and proving that even in the face of darkness, heroes can prevail. Plus, who doesn't love a good old-fashioned exorcism?

9. Tokyo Ghoul

If you were to play an edgy yet haunting melody while stewing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, added cannibalism and gore to the pot with a heavier seasoning of heartbreak, the dish that comes out of the menagerie will look a lot like Tokyo Ghoul. They both explore themes of identity, power, and morality as the protagonists navigate their dangerous worlds. Kaneki Ken and Boruto Uzumaki grapple with their newfound powers and struggle to find their place in a world that fears and ostracizes them.

While Boruto may not have to deal with flesh-eating ghouls on a daily basis, he and Ken face off against some seriously terrifying foes. From bloodthirsty monsters to power-hungry villains, our heroes aren't afraid to confront their inner demons (literally) to protect their loved ones and uncover the truth. Kaneki and Boruto are like two sides of the same coin when it comes to their journey through their existential crises.

8. Fire Force

Fire Force is the blazing and fiery inferno that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations could have been. Like Boruto, Shinra Kusakabe is a determined and courageous protagonist who strives to protect the innocent and uncover the truth behind the mysterious phenomenon plaguing his world.

Shinra and Boruto, throughout their respective series, encounter allies and adversaries who challenge their beliefs and motivations, leading to personal growth and development. Much like Boruto and his ninja clan, Shinra Kusakabe and his fire-fighting comrades are no strangers to danger as they fight to keep their world safe from the flames of chaos.

7. Sword Art Online

Were Boruto: Naruto Next Generations more tech-savvy and like a virtual dream, you would find yourself looking at one of the many Sword Art Online seasons. Kirito's journey through the digital world mirrors Boruto's own quest for strength and purpose amidst the pixels and polygons.

If Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a crash course in ninja prowess, then Sword Art Online is the ultimate simulated field trip. Kirito and Boruto may seem like they're from different worlds, but they share a common goal: protecting their friends and loved ones from danger. From themes of courage, friendship, and the occasional power-up, both have epic battles and touching moments that keep you glued to the screen.

6. The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins shares the kindred spirit of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in its focus on a group of mighty warriors battling against the forces of evil. Meliodas and his ragtag group of misfits, much like Boruto and his squad, dish out equal parts mayhem and mischief as they quest for redemption.

From epic battles to hilarious hijinks, both series serve up a healthy dose of action, humor, and heartwarming moments as our heroes set out to prove that they're more than just a bunch of misfits. Prepare for a wild ride through a fantastical world filled with magic, mayhem, and the occasional oversized pig as our heroes clash swords, swap stories, and face off against foes both old and new. Both series keep you entertained while exploring themes of friendship, loyalty, and the power of redemption with a noble yet classic quest to save the world.

5. Attack on Titan

While Attack on Titan may dwell in darker corners of the anime world than Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, both narratives share a common ground—the fight against seemingly insurmountable odds. If Boruto had an extremely intense and drastic mirror, you would most likely see Eren on the other side. Eren Yeager however lives in a world infested with huge and grotesque Titans.

An adrenaline-fueled ride awaits in AOT, through towering Titans and a barrage of battles as our heroes grapple with the harsh realities of war, sacrifice, and morality. The two anime share themes of survival and camaraderie, though you will see the occasional titan-sized headache in AOT.

4. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is the adventurer's handbook on hunting compared to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Gon Freecss, like Boruto, is on a quest for self-discovery and adventure in a world filled with danger and excitement. But unlike Boruto, Gon's journey is less about ninja battles and more about uncovering the mysteries of the hunter world.

Both Boruto and Gon navigate treacherous terrains, face off against formidable foes, and discover the true meaning of friendship, resilience, and if you dig a little deeper, and you'll find two protagonists with hearts of gold and a thirst for adventure. From ferocious beasts to cunning adversaries, our heroes face off against all manner of obstacles as they strive to achieve their goals and unlock their full potential, proving that heroes come in all shapes and sizes

3. Demon Slayer

A haunting echo of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado on a mission to protect his loved ones and seek vengeance against the demons who destroyed his family. It's a tale of slicing off demon-heads and taking names.

While Boruto may wield ninjutsu instead of a katana, both he and Tanjiro face off against some seriously terrifying foes. From demonic creatures to power-hungry villains, our heroes aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves (or sharpen their swords) to protect their loved ones and vanquish evil. Both anime have some intense training montages and heart-wrenching losses, and work to pull at your heartstrings while serving up some seriously epic fight scenes.

2. Black Clover

If there were a rowdy rival to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, one that perhaps wasn’t even acknowledged, we would point fingers at Black Clover. Both series feature a plucky protagonist on their journey from humble beginnings with a burning desire to rise to the top—except, in Asta's case, it's to become the Wizard King in a world brimming with magical mischief.

Starting as underdogs with hearts of gold and armed with little more than grit and determination (and in Asta's case, a pair of lungs that never seem to quit), Boruto and Asta both embark on a whirlwind adventure through their worlds. Asta doesn't have a fancy chakra reserve though; he's all about muscles, grit, and shouting till our eardrums burst. Asta also shares an intense rivalry with his childhood friend Yuno, much like Boruto and Sarada though a lot less romantic.

1. My Hero Academia

Take out the ninjas, put in the superheroes, and we have our hands on My Hero Academia. MHA is like the neighbor who borrows a cup of sugar from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations but forgets to return it. Both shows revolve around young dreamers aiming to be the cream of the crop in their respective worlds. Izuku Midoriya, the underdog hero, and Boruto Uzumaki, the rebellious ninja, share the common theme of aspiring to follow in their legendary mentors' footsteps. It's like having a Sunday brunch with extra sides of ambition and heroism.

Picture this: Izuku's notebook filled with superhero analyses and Boruto's scroll of ninja tactics, both meticulously prepared to conquer the hurdles blocking their paths. Both Izuku and Boruto stumble, fall, and sometimes face-plant their way through intense training sessions, facing off against rivals, and tackling life-or-death situations. They're not just building muscles; they're fighting against the odds, dealing with the growing pains of heroism, and learning that with great power comes... well, you know the rest. Plus, the mentorship dynamics between All Might and Izuku or Sasuke and Boruto are like a masterclass in inspiring bromance.

And there you have it! We have unveiled a trove of thrilling series beyond the Big Five, with heroes, demons, and adventures aplenty. Your binge-worthy journey begins here!

