Chainsaw Man Chapter 163: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More About Manga

In Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, Asa and Fami's Tokyo Devil Detention Center rescue mission has been a rollercoaster of surprising victories and literal stumbles. From the moment Asa uncovered the truth about Denji, the excitement of this arc has only intensified. Now, Quanxi has decided not to hurt the group anymore because of ‘a trusted friend,’ and has asked Yoru to kill her. Whether this will lead to a successful rescue has yet to be seen, so find out what happens next in Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 and keep reading for the release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 163: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 12 am JST. For many international fans, it will be available on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, during local daytime hours, though the exact release times may vary due to time zone differences.

Readers can access the chapter on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 163

Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 may open with Yoru making a proposal to assist Quanxi in exchange for her allegiance, possibly involving retrieving the bodies of Quanxi's lovers. This agreement could lead to a division within the group, with one faction continuing efforts to revive Denji while the other pursues Quanxi's request.

Of the two groups, Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 is expected to focus primarily on the group tasked with reviving Denji, including Yoru and Asa. Since it was almost completely reassembled, we may see the group initiating the revival process in the upcoming chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 is titled Fearsom, and continues where the previous chapter left off as Quanxi is revealed. The Nail Fiend attempts to distract Quanxi with false respect, but their efforts prove futile. Quanxi anticipates and counters both Nail and Katana Man's attacks, swiftly decapitating the latter. Yoru improvises a weapon from a scalpel, transforming it into a Scalpel Sword. In the meantime, Haruka Iseumi drops Denji's head.

Yoru and Nail engage in a brief skirmish with Quanxi, but Quanxi proves too powerful, slamming Yoru into a wall before stabbing Nail multiple times. As Quanxi advances towards Nobana Higashiyama, he instinctively presents Denji's head as a shield and momentarily halts her attack. This prompts Takagi to urge her to proceed. Quanxi reveals that she refrains from attacking Denji due to advice from a trusted friend, acknowledging the danger he poses.

Takagi divulges Quanxi's true motive for being with Public Safety: to retrieve the corpses of her former lovers. However, he is fatally attacked from behind by his Chainsaw-fied wife, who escaped with Katana Man's assistance. As she devours his remains, the Nail Fiend finds humor in the situation, recalling an earlier encounter with Katana Man.

Quanxi proposes a deal to the group, offering to feign defeat so they can kill her without consequence, as she, like Chainsaw Man, cannot truly die. Before accepting, Yoru inquires about their comparative strength. Quanxi admits Chainsaw Man is weaker but far more terrifying than herself. Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 concludes with Yoru raising her sword in preparation to kill Quanxi discreetly.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Asa and Fami’s ill-thought-out rescue mission in Chainsaw Man.