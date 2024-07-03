Chainsaw Man Chapter 170: Denji's Despair and Nayuta's Alleged Demise EXPLORED

Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 left fans reeling with a shocking cliffhanger that suggested the death of Nayuta, the new Control Devil and Denji’s only remaining family. As Denji comes to terms with this apparent loss, readers are left questioning whether Nayuta is truly dead or if this is another twisted trick by the series' creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto. Keep reading to explore the possible outcomes and evidence surrounding Nayuta's fate.

Missing details in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170: A hint or a mistake?

One significant clue that Nayuta might not be dead lies in the details of her severed head. Fans noticed that a key characteristic of Nayuta's design, a mole beneath her left eye, was missing in the depiction of her head in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170. This discrepancy has sparked theories that the head may be a fake, possibly created by another devil.

Additionally, the presence of a vein-like growth on her cheek, which isn't typical of Nayuta's usual appearance, further supports this theory. While these differences could suggest a deliberate ruse, it's also possible that they are merely artistic errors, as Fujimoto has been known to omit details in the past.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 170: Fujimoto’s track record with missing details

Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto's history of inconsistent character details complicates this analysis, as there have been instances where he forgot to include critical features in his characters. This includes characteristic features such as moles or scars, as seen with Hirofumi Yoshida and War Devil Yoru.

Given that Nayuta has not been drawn in detail for a while, it's plausible that Fujimoto might have simply overlooked her mole in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170. However, the meticulous way in which the panel was drawn practically displayed the absence of the mole. It also emphasized Nayuta's hair away from her left cheek, suggesting that this omission might be intentional to provoke doubt among readers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 170: Nayuta’s head and its impact on Denji

The graphic presentation of Nayuta's severed head serves a crucial narrative function in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170. Denji's horror and emotional breakdown at the sight of what appears to be his sister's head are meant to push him towards his breaking point, potentially unlocking his full powers as Chainsaw Man.

Barem's manipulation hinges on Denji's unhappiness and fear, aiming to transform him into a more powerful entity capable of erasing devils from existence. This traumatic event is designed to completely strip away any remaining hope or stability in Denji's life, driving him further into despair.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 has allowed for ambiguity to reign

While Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 strongly hints at Nayuta's death, the inconsistencies in her depiction leave room for doubt. The missing mole and additional facial details could be clues to her survival – or, as disappointing as it may sound, simple artistic oversights.

Given Fujimoto's penchant for misdirection and psychological torment, it is possible that Nayuta's apparent death is a ploy to provoke Denji into becoming his most powerful and feared form. Ultimately, the truth about Nayuta's fate remains uncertain.

Fans will need to wait for Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 or future chapters to confirm whether she is truly dead or if this is just another elaborate scheme to manipulate Denji. Until then, the ambiguity surrounding Nayuta's status continues to fuel intense speculation and debate within the Chainsaw Man community.

