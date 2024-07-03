Chainsaw Man Chapter 171: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Chainsaw Man fans have been with Denji through all of his adventures and conflicts, but the latest chapter has definitely set itself apart as one of the saddest updates yet. With Nayuta almost certainly dead, Denji now rests in the hands of Barem and his plans, leaving fans to wonder what will happen next. Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 is sure to have answers, so don’t miss the chapter as it releases. Get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to check with that in mind.

To read the chapter, Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 will be available on platforms such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two options offer free access to the latest three issues, the latter requires a subscription for full series access.

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 171

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 171, fans can expect an explosive reaction from Denji upon seeing Nayuta's severed head. His grief and rage will likely send shockwaves through the group, causing some chaos and tension. He may even transform in his rage and try to kill Barem.

On the other hand, Barem will likely use this emotional turmoil to further manipulate Denji, pushing him toward a violent response. Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 will also likely clear any doubts about Nayuta's true fate, especially regarding whether the head is real or a cruel trick.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 is ironically titled How To Eat Sushi and begins with Barem offering sushi to a rather confused Denji. He emphasizes the importance of doing things in the proper order, and Denji, clearly frustrated and impatient, tells Barem to go to hell.

Barem cheerfully responds that if Denji disobeys, he’ll lose his chance to see Nayuta. Angrily, Denji grabs the sushi, crushing it in the process, and shoves the food into his mouth. Barem is satisfied initially, but when Denji continues to eat aggressively, Barem admonishes him, telling to savor the sushi properly by letting it rest on his tongue.

Denji swipes at the plates and cups in front of him and Barem in anger, causing a commotion. Asa Mitaka notices and asks what's happening, growing suspicious of Fami's lack of reaction in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170. Denji then asks Barem if his condition for seeing Nayuta is to kill the Public Safety personnel outside.

Barem says that Public Safety doesn’t want to kill Denji either and explains that they want to use a portion of Chainsaw Man's power. Denji asks if he just needs to transform into Chainsaw Man, but Barem insists there’s a ‘proper order’ to things.

He explains that Denji’s transformation is incomplete, and they need the version of Chainsaw Man with the power to erase Devil names from existence. Denji, confused, argues in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 that chainsaws are just for cutting down trees. Barem suggests chainsaws may have originally had many uses, but Chainsaw Man erased all but one.

Barem hands Denji lean tuna sushi and says that Denji needs everyone’s fear and his own unhappiness to fully become Chainsaw Man. He explains how Denji’s superhero status made this impossible, but he's now an everyday object of fear. Barem then orders "deluxe fatty tuna" from the sushi chef.

As the ‘sushi’ arrives on the conveyor belt, other patrons react with horror and disbelief. Focus shifts to Haruka Iseumi, Katana Man, and Asa Mitaka, all confused and disgusted by what they see. A double spread reveals a severed head on a plate on the conveyor belt. Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 ends with a close-up of the head, confirmed to be Control Devil Nayuta's.

