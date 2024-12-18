Chainsaw Man Chapter 188: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As Denji and Pochtia’s plan is set to take a new direction in the upcoming issue, fans of the Chainsaw Man series are excitedly awaiting the upcoming chapter to find out what Denji will do next. With no spoilers available, the mystery continues to build, but fans can look forward to the confirmed release date of the next chapter.

Keep reading to discover when Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 is out, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 on Viz Media, MANGAPlus, or Shonen Jump+. The first two platforms offer free access to the latest three chapters, while the latter requires a subscription for full access.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 188

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 may explore two possibilities: Pochita vomiting up a powerful Devil to counter the Aging Devil, potentially providing more insights into his erasure abilities. Alternatively, Fujimoto may inject comic relief with Denji suffering from overeating raw human meat, leaving him vulnerable and prolonging the conflict.

Advertisement

This could pave the way for a dramatic intervention in Chainsaw Man Chapter 188, possibly by Kishibe, introducing a tactical advantage. Both scenarios promise to increase the fight’s intensity as more is revealed about the devils and their lore.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187, titled Barf!, begins as Pochita’s thrown heart lands near the Aging Devil, who orders the Public Safety agents to destroy it. Before they can react, Denji regenerates Pochita, who shreds the Aging Devil.

However, the devil restores itself and transforms Pochita into a tree, claiming they cannot be killed by ordinary means. Denji, having consumed the first tree’s innards, readies to attack another. As Pochita fails to kill the Aging Devil in reality, Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 ends as Denji commands Pochita to vomit up a useful Devil to take down the foe.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.