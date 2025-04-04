Witch Watch Episode 1: Otogi Reunites With Nico; Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Blending comedy, action, and romance, Witch Watch is a new fantasy anime about the daily lives of an ogre boy and a rookie witch. Get Episode 1’s release date, what to expect from it and more here.
Produced by Bibury Animation Studios, Witch Watch is an upcoming anime adaptation of Kenta Shinohara’s manga. The anime is set to premiere this Spring 2025, with a two-cour run. The series centers on Nico Wakatsuki, a teenage witch-in-training now ready to apply her skills.
Despite her enthusiasm, her impulsive spellcasting often causes unintended results. She is partnered with Morihito Otogi, an ogre and her childhood friend, as part of an ancestral pact. While they face various supernatural threats, Nico sees their partnership as a chance for romance.
As per the official website, Witch Watch Episode 1 will be titled ‘The Witch’s Return.’ This first episode follows Morihito Otogi, a boy with ogre powers, as he reunites with Nico, who has just returned from witch training. Due to an old pact, they begin living together.
While Morihito prepares to protect her from a prophesied calamity, Nico is excited to rekindle their bond. The episode introduces the series’ core characters, their living arrangements, and the comedic chaos Nico often causes, laying the groundwork for their magical and unpredictable daily life.
Witch Watch Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST, with release times varying across different regions and time zones. In Japan, viewers can watch it on platforms like JNN (MBS, TBS).
International fans can stream the English-subtitled version of Witch Watch Episode 1 on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, though the latter is exclusive to the United States. Those in South Korea can stream the series on Aniplus.
For more updates from the Witch Watch anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.